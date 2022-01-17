Only a trash would say those things about me

Last Thursday, Jamie Lynn Spears gave an interview to promote her autobiographical book Things I Should Have Said (things i should have said) and, as expected, he only talked about his older sister, Britney. In that report, she assured, among other things, that the successful singer locked her in a room threatening her with a knife.

Although the pop princess dedicated several messages to her on social networks just abcnews broadcast the interview, on Friday he returned to refer specifically to that specific event. On her Twitter account, the interpreter of “Toxic” wrote: “Jamie Lynn, congratulations, baby. You managed to unlock another level of baseness. I’ve never been near you with a knife nor would it have occurred to me to do something like that.

“So please stop these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. Now and only now do I know that only trash could say similar things about me.”

And he added: «I am very confused to see you in that place because, honestly, it has nothing to do with who I thought you were (…) Congratulations for letting your older sister know the concept of ‘falling lower and lower’, because this You earned it, baby.”

Hours later, the singer returned to her Twitter account to lower the volume of the discussion and to clarify certain points with her younger sister. “Jamie Lynn, I don’t think your book is just about me. I said some hurtful things because I’m obviously hurt by what you’re saying about me,” the post begins.

“When I said that only a trash can say something like that about someone, I could swear I thought: ‘But you’re not. But it doesn’t make any sense to me what you’re saying,” he continued.

“I know you worked hard for your life, and what you accomplished is incredible. But I think you’ll agree with me that our family was never nearly as hard on you as it was on me. What Dad did to me is something they don’t even do to criminals. So when you sit back and act completely distant with what’s happened to me, it’s honestly insane to me.”

“Do you know anyone who has worked as hard as I did? I put in many hours over these 13 years only to be sent away for four months for no reason. And I won’t even tell what they did to me in that place. It took them ages to give me a cup of coffee. People who have killed others and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want. So why the fuck was my own family hiding coffee from me?

“You guys treated me like I was nothing, and that’s not even half of what happened. I am honestly shocked. Dad’s not even in jail! Let’s go! We were supposed to support each other, but what you’re saying really confuses me. The only thing I know is that I love you unconditionally; So go ahead and say what you want to say. It’s so vulgar for a family to quarrel publicly like this! You say you love me… Although your loyalty continues with the people who hurt me the most. I think what saddens me the most is that when all this happened to me and I called you from that place, you took days to respond. I never got to talk to you. You could have texted me days later. I was so scared… I needed you. My family, my blood. I needed your support more than anything else.”

“You guys did absolutely nothing until a year ago. I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan [el hermano de ambas] They appeared at my house… Because of an Instagram post! That’s what makes me the saddest. Why? Because I needed you so much before and the fact that you guys showed up laughing at my gate instead of standing next to me a long time ago makes me very sad. I do not care anymore. Say what you want. Just keep in mind that I know your heart more than anyone. You deserve to have a beautiful life. I wish I could do what you’re doing and give interviews, but the idea terrifies me. I admire you for being strong. I love you and I think you know it,” Britney concluded.

a special family

Since Thursday, the youngest of the Spears does not allow comments to be made on social networks, after hundreds of users accused her of continuing to profit from her sister, like the rest of her family. It is that, although until just a few months ago the link between the two sisters was unknown, since Britney regained control of her life and her heritage, it became clear that her little sister is no longer on her side.

After more than 13 years, last November the singer was finally released from the ironclad regime of judicial guardianship in charge of her father, James Spears. “Jamie”, as everyone knows him, had been in control of his finances and personal life for almost his entire adult life and the recriminations against him had become increasingly public and massive, especially thanks to the activism of his fans, under the now famous #FreeBritney banner.

As soon as she regained her freedom, Britney was honest with her followers about the ordeal she experienced in recent years. In a testimony posted via Instagram about her family days after her release, the singer said, “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me that everyone should be in jail for. Yes, including my mother who goes to church!».

Since 2008, Jamie Spears has taken control of her daughter’s finances and professional life. Over the years, abuse became a system, even dominating the most intimate decisions of the artist. An example of this was that Britney revealed that her father would not let her remove the intrauterine device in order to have children with her current partner, Sam Asghari.

On the fact that it was her father who disposed of her sister’s assets and managed her career without her having a say, Jamie Lynn preferred to remain on the sidelines. “When (the guardianship) started, I was 17 years old, about to have a baby. I did not understand what was happening, nor was I focused on it (…) I understood as little about the subject then as I understand it now, “he admitted.

Last June, the last time Britney went to court, she gave a detailed account of many situations she experienced. Even the times she was hospitalized. “I’m sorry, Brittany, you have to listen to your doctors who plan to send you to a house in Beverly Hills to do a little rehabilitation program that we are going to arrange for you. You’re going to pay $60,000 a month for this,” he recounted what his father told him one day. “I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it. The control he had over someone as powerful as me. He loved control to hurt his own daughter and 100,000 percent. He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, with no days off, which in California is called sex trafficking the only thing similar to this. Working against your will, taking all your possessions: credit cards, cash, phone, passport.

He also recounted his refusal to do a show in Las Vegas after several rehearsals: “Three days after saying no to Las Vegas, my therapist sat me in a room and told me that he had received a million phone calls about how not I was cooperative in rehearsals and that I had not been taking my medication. All this was the problem. Immediately, the next day, he put me on lithium, out of the blue, he took me off the normal drugs that I had been taking for five years and lithium is a very, very strong drug and completely different in comparison (…). You can become mentally disabled if you take too much, if you stay with it for more than five months. I felt drunk, I really couldn’t even defend myself.”

