Outrageous Miles Bridges with 38 points to win easy in New York

Miles Bridges starred in a scandalous game on Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Day by scoring 38 points (a new career high scorer), 12 rebounds and 5 assists in the comfortable victory that the Charlotte Hornets obtained in their visit to New York by 97 to 87.

The Hornets forward, who scored 22 points in the first quarter alone, was 14-of-20 from the field; a 5 of 9 in triples and a perfect 5 of 5 free throws. And all this in the absence of LaMelo Ball, who would cause a last-minute withdrawal, and his place in the starting lineup would go to a very correct Cody Martin with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 46 minutes on the floor (he was the player of Charlotte who had more time).

Likewise, Terry Rozier III is still very involved in his game and was the perfect companion for Bridges with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 of 11 in triples. The base formed in Louisville has been averaging 20.9 points and 40% in triples in the month of January and there is no one to stop him.

In front, some Knicks on a streak with three consecutive wins and five in a row at home, they could do nothing against Bridges and company. The great success of the visitors, together with the irregular match that their starters starred in, was too heavy a burden for Tom Thibodeau’s men who reached the last quarter with practically no chance of coming back (86-67).

The greatest exponents of the New Yorkers were Julius Randle and RJ Barrett with 18 points each; Immanuel Quickley had 12 points, and Obi Toppin joined him with 11 points.

On the next day the Hornets will face the Celtics who this morning came from behind against the New Orleans Pelicans to add a much-needed win. For their part, the Knicks receive some enraged Minnesota Timberwolves who have recently knocked down the Golden State Warriors taking advantage of the losses of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

