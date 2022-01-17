Pablo Solari will not arrive in America, Colo Colo threw the negotiation

Midtime Editorial

America He has been left without reinforcement in the front for the moment. The directive of colo colo issued a message this Monday and announced that Pablo Solari is a non-transferable player and will stay in the Chilean institution, for now.

“It has been proposed to the Black and White directory to declare our player Pablo Solari non-transferable while Colo Colo is playing Copa Libertadores de América. This proposal has been approved, we believe that a player of Pablo’s category, without a doubt, will continue to receive new offers in the future, he is part of soccer”, said Edmundo Valladares, president of the club.

“We have decided to bet on giving a signal to promote the sports project of colo colo, we believe that it is the path that we have to carry out from here on out”.

This is how the Andean group has thrown away all the negotiations that had advanced with the America Until now. There was even a fix and it was expected that the striker could close his signing this week to join the Liga MX.

The Eagles of America They will have to look for other options to get a reinforcement up front, although for now they have managed to tie up other players like Jonathan dos Santos, Alexander Zendejas and Jorge Meré, who will leave FC Koln of the Bundesliga.

