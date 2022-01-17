Panel Health: “Medicine has advanced, but the patient is treated the same as 50 years ago or more”

In the midst of a pandemic, in an unprecedented health crisis where the weak points of the health system were exposed, Panel Health was born in Bizkaia, a company that, with a team of three people, launched a solution on the market to cover an aspect that until now had not been systematically addressed in the health sector: patient experience measurement.

“Medicine has advanced enormously and continues to do so with new drugs and diagnostic innovations, but the patient is treated the same as 50 years ago or more”, says Beñat Galdós, CTO and co-founder of Panel Health, a tool that carries out the systematic measurement of patient experience through a remote interview bot and intimate to the user. “Our service makes it possible and speeds up to obtain the metrics of the experience so that health services can focus on optimizing the service,” says Galdós.

Thus, the young company has developed a solution based on questionnaires that starts first by understanding the healthcare route in which you want to study the experience of patients. This is how Galdós explains it: “The questionnaires have a direct relationship with the healthcare routes of the health services, understanding a healthcare route as a process in which a patient with a certain pathology begins to be observed, diagnosed, treated and cured, with possible follow-up at the end of all treatment. Each pathology has one (or several) associated care routes, and each care route contains its peculiarities and intrinsic details. So that’s the first part of Panel Health’s job, that is, understanding that pathway.”

Once this process has been traced, the Biscayan company employs questionnaires previously validated by health organizations, although, if required, it also carries out co-design and co-creation work on these, “because there are some hospitals that want to be pioneers in measuring the patient experience of a particular healthcare route”, adds the co-founder of Panel Health.

To carry out all of the above, the startup uses the Natural Language Processing, a branch of Artificial Intelligence that analyzes the texts and/or transcripts of a conversation. Based on the above, a language model is able to understand the recurring themes of this conversation and adapt the questions in relation to the previous responses of the patients. To develop this language model, Panel Health plans to collaborate with the HiTZ Zentroa research team of the UPV/EHU. “The goal is to normalize the conversation with the patients”, points out Galdós. “In this way, we ensure that patients are able to give greater depth to the answers.”

Towards a patient-oriented public health

Panel Health is already collaborating with the October 12 Hospital in Madrid, with which he has co-created questionnaires for two assistance routes, one for the Lung cancer and one for him breast cancer, which are now in the testing period. Likewise, it is in conversations at different levels with “multiple hospitals recognized for being pioneers in the advancement of patient treatment, as well as Cruces, Vall D’Hebrón, Clinic, Clínico San Carlos or Gregorio Marañón, among others; as well as with laboratories such as Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim and GSK”, adds Beñat Galdós.

In addition, the company participates in the Open Innovation Program BIND 4.0 of the SPRI Group, through which have begun to strengthen ties with Osakidetza to assess how to fit this platform into the Basque health system. “At Panel Health we firmly believe that Basque public health is prepared to incorporate digital tools into their activity, which will benefit all Basque citizens by activating the voice of patients”.

