Parc Taulí bets on medical simulation in training and creates Anais Medical

The Institut d’Investigació i Innovació Parc Taulí de Sabadell (Barcelona) intends to develop practical educational material, through models and simulators, that will improve the skills of experts in interventions.

Step forward in the training of health professionals. The Institut d’Investigació i Innovació Parc Taulí de Sabadell (I3PT) has created Anais Medical. this new spin-off born with the aim of developing practical educational material for experts, as reported by the center in a statement.

This process aims to develop, through models and simulators, material to improve the skills of clinical experts in interventional processes. The company will be led by Dr. José Ibeas and will focus, in a first phase, on dialysis patients.

The ultimate goal is to accelerate and improve the learning of future clinical experts in different areas such as nephrology, vascular surgery, radiology and nursing. The project revolves around virtual reality products and synthetic material, which reproduces human tissue in a very similar way.

“While physical models allow practical training and familiarization with invasive procedures in a risk-free environment, virtual reality offers a first interaction with the anatomy in an environment that allows immersion in three dimensions”, highlights Ibeas.

The interdisciplinary group of Clinical, Interventional and Computational Nephrology (Cicn) of the I3PT has a long history in the field of medical assistance, research and training. In recent months there has been a commitment to innovation and the creation of Anais is a product of this.

The spin-off has had the support of Genesis Biomed, a consulting firm in the biomedical sector that has advised on its creation and technology transfer. Genesis Biomed also serves as support to companies in the creation of the team and in the raising of public-private capital.

In 2021, this consulting company constituted its advisory board with a multidisciplinary panel of experts. The objective was to complement the already existing scientific advisory council, constituted in 2019.