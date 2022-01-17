Peru vs. Panama LIVE: Jairo Concha and the clear scoring chance that could have been 2-1 in his senior debut | VIDEO | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

He had games with the Peruvian minor teams, but with the senior team, it was a pending issue. And that day came. This Sunday, January 16, 2022, Jairo Concha had his first participation in a “Blanquirroja” match. It was against Honduras, in a friendly duel in preparation for the resumption of the Qualifiers.

The midfielder who plays for Alianza Lima waited for his opportunity on the substitute bench and jumped onto the field at minute 69, after receiving instructions from Ricardo Gareca. Concha entered for Edison Flores, enthusiastic about playing his best game.

The afternoon would have been perfect for Concha, if she had converted a chance she had into a goal. In the first minute of injury time in the second half, the midfielder received a pass from Alex Valera on a counterattack and defined with his right. To his bad luck, the Panamanian goalkeeper bailed well and denied him the score.

At the National Stadium in Lima, Peru took the lead through Valera’s goal, at 38′, after a rebound. For the ‘Canaleros’, Abdiel Ayarza (72′) decreed the tie at one transitory, with a left-footed shot that surprised Pedro Gallese.

The next challenge for the ‘Bicolor’ will be Jamaica, on January 20, in their second friendly. After that, the team led by Ricardo Gareca will have to think about Colombia and Ecuador, their next two rivals in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.