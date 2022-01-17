Pharmacies in eastern hospitals without medicines against COVID

The People’s Pharmacies located in hospitals of the provinces of the eastern region of the country are deprived of the medicines to combat the covid-19, which has caused frustration among poor citizens who must treat the infection.

After a tour of Diario Libre this Thursday through the People’s Pharmacies, at the Doctor Teófilo Hernández hospital and the Primary Care Unit (Unap) of El Seibo, medicines such as acetaminophen, azithromycin, and vitamins C and D, are totally depleted.

Pharmacy employees assured that the few medicines that they had to combat the coronavirus, people have consumed it and that orders have not yet arrived to be able to supply said need.

They stated that, although medicines they were scheduled to arrive in December they have been delayed a bit, so they hope that between today and tomorrow they can arrive.

The situation is similar in the pharmacies of San Pedro de Macorís, such as the Antonio Musa hospital, where the employees also confirmed that “there are none of the medicines to treat the covid-19”.

In that case, citizen Santos Martínez said that the situation is alarming, since anyone who goes to the so-called “popular drugstores” in search of treatment to combat the virus “does not find them.”

“Here in San Pedro, you go looking for vitamins C and you can’t find it, it’s nothing, those pharmacies are totally bare and it’s not known how long because with all this virus people have started to buy a lot so they don’t supply them all at once,” he lamented.

He assured that the medicines from covid-19 indicated by doctors in private pharmacies are quite expensive and many people cannot buy them because they have no money.

Similarly, Ana Lucía agreed that the products to treat the coronavirus in the village pharmacies they have been scarce and he assured that when they usually arrive they leave at once, since few arrive.

“Not only to treat the coronavirus, none of the anti-flu drugs can be found, it is not known what is happening with that, but they must find a solution,” he said.

In this situation, the supervisor of the Program of Medicines Essential Logistics Support Center (Promese-Cal), in San Pedro de Macorís, Daisy Medina said that this week the pharmaceutical centers will be supplied.

He declared that with the outbreak that there has been of coronavirus those medicines have been in high demand, but soon people will have access to the products.

“We are working on that, this week we will be dispatching them. We really have a great demand with the medicines flu, but the order is already made and this week they arrive, “he stressed.