Predictions for 2022 about 5G

5G technology is beginning to dominate the market in some regions of the world, and although Latin America does not yet have sufficient infrastructure to support it, many of the phone and computer manufacturers in the market are preparing for the future and incorporating support for high speeds.

Faced with an expanding panorama of 5G, the specialized media Digital Trends consulted with spokespersons from some of the leading companies in 5G connectivity such as Qualcomm, AT&T, Verizon, among others, to provide an overview of what can be expected in terms of connection for the 2022.

First of all, this year will stand out for higher connection speeds, not so much because of a development of 5G technology, but because more devices adapted to it, “We will see great increases in speed in the coming years, with multi-Gbps home connections and 200 Mbps, or even 300 Mbps, plus latency super low 5G will become more the norm,” explained David Christopher, president of AT&T.

under that same line, 2022 will see a massive market for smartphones incorporating 5G chips, as well as laptops, thus offering lower response speeds in many regions where such technology is strengthened.

On the other hand, the progress in terms of 5G will not be only mobile phones and computers, because according to Frank Boulben, director of revenue for Verizon, one of the most important connectivity multinationals in the world, explained that many of the devices focused on homes as well as a more stable broadband network, so significant performance improvements will begin in activities such as work, video games and entertainment.

And it is that, in terms of video games, especially in the competitive case, the Internet connection and speed is decisive within the largest tournaments in the world. Similarly, cloud gaming (the ability to play without a console) will see a big jump in 2022 thanks to more stable speeds and high response times that will make these services a more viable alternative.

In the same vein, 5G speed will help further realize the ideas of the metaverse and create a better experience, making “gaming more immersive…and high-speed, low-latency 5G networks will allow devices to are free from ties. Non-console gaming will also be a trend that will continue to evolve in 2022″ explained Christopher.

These companies remain promoters of 5G while some debates are held on the implementation of said network in some parts of the world.

Why the implementation of 5G technology could affect the aviation industry

Technological advances in connectivity could bring big problems to the world of aviation, at least that is what some American scientists who are debating about the C-band are suggesting, a key electromagnetic frequency for 5G technology but that could cause interference in the operation of aircraft.

According to the international media Bloomberg, the issue has become a matter of concern for the main executives of airlines such as the CEO of Southwest, Gary Kelly, who described the problem as his “number one concern” in the short term, in the same way, The aviation trade group ‘Airlines for America’ explained that such 5G interference could disrupt up to 350,000 flights a year.

The United States Federal Airlines Administration stated that The faster 5G signals could interfere with the ‘radio altimeters’ of aircraft that have automated cockpit systems, which are used to land in bad weather conditions or even to avoid collisions with other aircraft, so such interference could be much more than just a minor problem.

The debate and the problem itself is that the ‘Band C’ spectrum is authorized to operate in the United States under a frequency between 3.7 and 3.98 Ghz, while the spectrum used by aircraft navigation systems works between 4.2 and 4.4. Ghz and although in theory these frequencies could “coexist”, some experts warn that it would not be so easy.

According to a study by the Institute of Aerospace Vehicles presented in 2020, the impact of C-band on navigation systems was analyzed, finding considerable variations in altimeters, and although some systems are capable of protecting themselves from such interference, not all aircraft have with the necessary equipment to do so.

On the other hand, some US telecommunications organizations such as AT&T and Verizon argue that the current evidence does not show that 5G will cause interference, other sectors have spoken out to question the reason for these concerns at such an advanced moment of the implementation of 5G, since the development of the technology takes years and it is a problem that could be detected much earlier.

