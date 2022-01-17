Premieres of series and movies on HBO Max from January 17 to 23

On this occasion we will let you know all the premieres from the HBO Max catalog for the week of January 17 to 23, 2022 so that you can enjoy them to the fullest, either alone or accompanied.
As you can see, the month of February is almost here, leaving the holidays and the beginning of the year behind.
However, if something is constant, it is the premieres on platforms of streaming such as HBO Max, which for the week of January 17 to 23 includes new releases, some are original HBO productions, while some others are very special acquisitions for its catalog.
It is likely that this week you are waiting for the premieres of new episodes of series like And just like that…, the reboot of Sex and the city or the second episode of Euphoria, which has been its most successful premiere so far, as well as the second episode of Peacemaker, based on the comics and that has John Cena as the protagonist.
However, among the new episodes, we know that you can make a little space for the series that are integrated into HBO Max and the only movie of the week, which is undoubtedly perfect for watching among friends or your family on a Sunday in the late.
And without further ado, here are all of next week’s HBO Max releases:
January 16
Somebody Somewhere
It is an HBO original comedy, which stars Bridget Everett, a very talented comedian, actress and singer who plays Sam, a woman who moved back to her native Kansas to care for her sister Holly, who has lost her life. , leaving Sam in a limbo of loss.
Now, Sam will have to find the courage to stand out and make something of herself away from her obligations as a sister.
January 18
Space Jam: New Legends
It is the sequel to the 1996 film that marked an entire generation with its fusion of live action and cartoons, not to mention that Michael Jordan, until then a great star in the NBA and even in baseball, was a charismatic protagonist. .
January 20
Fringe
It is considered a cult series from 2008, times when we still had to wait week after week to find out what would happen and that has JJ Abrams in the creation credits.
January 21st
lost fagot
This series of Spanish origin follows Roberto, a 12-year-old teenager who is beginning to discover himself and his identity, as well as beginning to imagine what he can become and the judgments that others make about his dreams such as becoming a writer. .