Price Follows Nasdaq More Than Risk Havens By Investing.com







By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – The price of the index follows the behavior of the index more than that of safe-haven assets. This relationship was evident last Friday, when the main technology companies showed a slight recovery and the cryptocurrency also experienced it.

“Bitcoin is showing much more of a tendency to follow and correlate with the Nasdaq and the market than with inflation and the uncorrelated currency,” Victoria Greene, renowned industry expert and director of financial firm G Squared Private Wealth, explained in a report. from Bloomberg.

Indeed, the easy policy of the Federal Reserve is about to end and high inflation forces to take more aggressive measures. Fears in this regard affected the actions of the main technology companies and also the main cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin follows the usual short-term pattern, which is a relatively high correlation with Nasdaq and other technology stocks,” Matthew Sigel, director of VanEck, a mutual fund and ETF management company, explained in the same report.

And it is that, in effect, since Bitcoin was born in 2009, interest rates have been low, when the pandemic began. Just when the Fed was planning new increases, these were suspended due to the stimulus policy that it had to assume to avoid greater effects on the economy in 2020.

Now, with the application of tapering, liquidity will decrease and it is possible that this will lead to less money being used to buy Bitcoin and other financial assets.

“In an environment where the Fed is getting more aggressive, you really don’t want to be holding high-risk beta assets and Bitcoin is a high-risk beta asset,” said strategist Marko Papic of asset management platform, ClocktowerGroup.

Right now the 100-day correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq is 0.40, one of the highest readings since 2011. At 1 would indicate that they move exactly the same.

However, today the Nasdaq continues to reflect a slight recovery, up 0.6%, while Bitcoin is in the red, losing 2% on the day’s price.