Price of the dollar today January 17, peso gains beginning of the week

Today, Monday, January 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2863 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances almost 2 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.2968, compared to Friday’s close (20.3155) of Banxico. On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

This day was marked by the closure of the US markets for the commemoration of Martin Luther King in that country, which reduces liquidity in the financial markets when the stock markets in Europe close.

On the local scene, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the outflow of 4 thousand 531.71 million pesos in foreign capital from Mexico, which foreigners had invested in government bonds.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2968- Sell: $20.2968

: Buy $20.2968- Sell: $20.2968 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87

: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87 Bancomer: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.56

Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.56 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.91 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $19.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.89 Exchange: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.80 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $41,659.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts trading upwards

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.14 pesos, for $27.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.