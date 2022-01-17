Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens in positive

Today, Monday, January 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3179 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.3155 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with little change compared to Friday’s close, showing a depreciation of 0.18% or 3.6 cents, trading around 20.34 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2798 and a maximum of 20.3530 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3155 – Sell: $20.3155

: Buy $20.3155 – Sell: $20.3155 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.79

: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.79 Bancomer: Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $20.76

Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $20.76 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.92 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $19.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $21.09

Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $21.09 Exchange: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.82

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.82 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,627.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.17 pesos, for $27.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

