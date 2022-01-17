ProMotion will remain exclusive to the iPhones 14 Pro and Pro Max, according to the latest rumors

In recent months, there has been quite a bit of back and forth about the arrival of ProMotion to the entire range of iPhone 14s. A long-awaited novelty that has already been rumored for the current iPhone 13s and that, according to the most recent rumours, It will continue to be exclusive to those iPhones with the surname Pro, at least for another generation.

A technology that may take another year

The latest information comes from display analyst Ross Young. A person who has demonstrated fairly high reliability in their latest predictions. Young recently tweeted, in response to the question of whether all iPhone 14 would carry ProMotion, which sees it as very difficult.

According to the analyst, it would be BOE, the Chinese screen manufacturer, responsible for the screens for the iPhone 14 without a last name Pro. If we had Pro Motion we would be talking about OLED LTPO type screens, something for which BOE is not yet ready. For now, the only manufacturer of LTPO OLED screens is Samsung, which makes them for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Beyond the difficulties in the supply chain to satisfy the immense amount of production necessary to dispose of the millions of units that Apple plans to sell of the iPhone 14, the truth is that the absence of a ProMotion screen in the entry models is due to also for other reasons. The cost of a ProMotion screen compared to a traditional OLED screen It is something to take into account and one more of the ingredients that makes iPhones with the surname Pro more expensive compared to the rest of the range.

While we hope that at some point all Apple devices will feature ProMotion technology, it seems that we still have to wait a few years. For now the expansion of this technology moves at a good pace. After being introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro in September of last year, it is already present in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max, presented just a few months later. We’ll see what the next step will be.

Image | Phúc Khang Mobile