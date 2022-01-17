Propy soars 227% as real estate NFTs come true and PRO token listing on Coinbase

The popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed throughout 2021 as the masses went wild over projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, but these one-of-a-kind digital images are only scratching the surface of what NFT technology is capable of.

One project focused on expanding the functionality of NFTs beyond the digital art space is Propy, a protocol focused on integrating blockchain technology with the real estate industry by automating the home purchase closing process so that the entire process be faster, easier and safer.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after reaching a low of $1.12 on Jan. 12, the price of PRO surged 227% to hit a daily high of $3.67 on Jan. 14. Their trading volume also soared, rising 452% to $29.3 million.

PRO/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the sudden increase in the price of Propy include the arrival of the token on Coinbase, the successful completion of the first sale of a real estate NFT, and the growing potential of NFTs to be used in different use cases.

The Coinbase Effect

PRO’s price spike on Jan. 14 was largely due to the token being listed on Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

INV, LQTY, NCT and PRO are now live on https://t.co/iQARfimGvY & in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps. Coinbase customers can log in now to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store.https://t.co/Yhm3KRFbAr pic.twitter.com/TFzIoqhQG4 — Coinbase (@coinbase) January 13, 2022

Before the arrival at Coinbase, the PRO token was only available on a limited number of exchanges, including Huobi Global, Bitrue, and the DEX, Uniswap.

Coinbase is the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume globally and the leading platform serving U.S. investors, who have historically handled the highest cryptocurrency trading volume.

America’s first real estate NFT

A second development that is helping to boost PRO’s price and trading volume is the upcoming sale of the first real estate NFT in the United States.

According to Propy founder and CEO Natalia Karayaneva, the reason Propy chose Florida for its first US real estate sales is a pro-cryptocurrency state government, positive future price growth, and demographics. , a growing job market and the 0% personal income tax policy.

While the upcoming sale in Tampa marks the first real estate NFT sale in the United States, Propy completed the first ever NFT sale in mid-2017, when TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington sold his Kiev apartment for 36 ether.

The growing popularity of NFTs and Blockchain technology

Another reason for the growing momentum of Propy is the general growth in awareness of NFTs and Blockchain technology.

The promise of integrating NFTs with things like property titles and company contracts has been a topic of debate for years, and last year’s dramatic growth in interest in NFTs raised the level of public awareness to the point that the concept can gain more relevance.

In addition to the usefulness of NFT technology, the increasingly catastrophic state of the global financial system has investors looking for safe places to store their wealth, for which real estate has long been a safe haven.

Best hedge against all of the chaos in the world:

1. crypto

2. real estate

3.invest in yourself — Natalia Karayaneva (@NataliePropy) December 29, 2021

The best coverage against all the chaos in the world:

1. Cryptocurrencies.

2. Real estate.

3. Invest in yourself.

Now, the process of buying and owning real estate is about to enter the 21st century with the integration of Blockchain technology and NFTs because the influence of middlemen will be reduced, which will help make the whole process cheaper.

