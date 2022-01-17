Purchase of medicines | The nation

Magazine The Economist in 1986 he devised a single index to measure purchasing power (PPA) in the different countries, and consists of comparing the prices of the big mac.

It is very useful to determine if the currency of a country with which we compete in exports is undervalued or overvalued, and thus know the purchasing power of the nation. Although it is not an economic indicator, it is a usable reference.

The procedure is simple: divide the price of a big mac of a country in your currency between the price of the same hamburger in another country in your currency and the result is compared with the exchange rate. If the value is less than the exchange rate, the currency is undervalued; if it is higher, the currency is overvalued.

According to the 2021 index, the most expensive big mac was sold in Switzerland, at $7.21, while in Costa Rica the price reached $3.83. Interestingly, in the world’s second largest economy, it was $3.46 (currency manipulation?) and in Russia, which claims a role as a world power, $1.81.

The global hamburger distribution chain could also become a warning factor for shortages caused by the effects of climate change on agricultural production or by disruptions in supply chains.

At the end of 2021, the company rationed the sale of potatoes in japan, which could only be purchased in its small version, the same thing happened in Spain and the United Kingdom when they ran out of chicken inventories.

Wetter and colder weather than usual in the United States and Canada, two major suppliers of potatoes, added to purchase failures or delivery delays due to logistics problems, caused in both countries the loss of sales of the favorite products of the consumers.

The phenomenon is no stranger to Costa Rican commerce, which had to face the same logistics and shortage problems of inventories in December, a problem that will not be solved in the short term.

Few products are more necessary to guarantee supply in the country, such as medicines and medical supplies. It is worth asking if the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will have taken measures to avoid shortages.

The author is a political scientist.