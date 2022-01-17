Rafa Márquez returns to play with Barcelona

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 16.01.2022 20:17:20





After almost 12 years, Rafael Márquez returned to play short with the colors of Barcelona. On this occasion, the Mexican played a charity match with some of the legends of the club, in order to support the Miguel Valls Foundation, which is responsible for supporting people suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

for this charity match they faced the Barca legends against the Girona legends in the 44th edition of the Costa Brava Trophy, which the Girona team won 2-0. However, the result passed by, since the important thing was to raise a significant amount of funds for the foundation to continue its work optimally.

On this occasion, Marquez shared the court with historic team players like Sergio Barjuan (current coach of Barcelona B), Juan Carlos, Love, Mendieta, Goikoetxea, Jofre Mateu, Luis Garcia and the Bunny Saviola.

Manga and Jordi Matamala were in charge of put the balance in favor of Girona, while Juan Carlos Unzue (Luis Enrique’s former assistant at Barcelona) was named player of the match, which obtained a collection that exceeded 30 thousand euros.

Marquez’s arrival at Barcelona

The Kaiser He arrived at the Barça team from Monaco in France, the team that signed him in 1999 and with which he won Ligue 1, a Cup and a Super Cup. Already consolidated as one of the most interesting central defenders in Europe, the Barcelona buy signing the Mexican in 2003 in exchange for 5 million euros.

with the spanish team Márquez won 4 Leagues, 3 Spanish Super Cups and a Copa del Rey. In 2010 his story with the Catalans would culminate, since he decided to try his luck in the United States league, in which he wore the colors of the New York Red Bulls for three years.