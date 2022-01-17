Raphy Pina sends a message of support to Natti Natasha on her return to the stage

Just before starting the rehearsal for her presentation at the Calibash music festival, held in Los Angeles, the urban music singer Natti Natasha received a very special video call. On the other side of the screen of her cell phone she saw the image of her husband raphy pina and their daughter Vida Isabelle.

In a video published on social networks, you can see the happiness of the Dominican singer, while looking at the cell phone screen where you can also see the presence of one of Pina’s eldest daughters. The video posted on the Pina Records account includes the message “Here we are in rehearsal! Hands up those who support their favorite people.

It should be remembered that the music producer complies with the restrictions of house arrest at his residence on the island while awaiting sentencing on April 1. Pina was found guilty of federal weapons law violations.

During the event, Natasha met another represented by Pina, the “Big Boss”, daddy yankee, who also participated in the event. The message that accompanied the video of the moment, published by the Pina Records account, was directed directly at the exponent of urban music. “The shield of my family. Always grateful, and in the industry there are friends, you just have to know how to choose them. Infinite respect”, included the post.

Natasha is currently promoting the song “Yummy Yummy”, recorded together with the South Korean girl group Momoland. The video exceeds 16 million views since it was released last Thursday.

The music video was filmed in both South Korea and Miami and was directed by Marlon Peña. Momoland traveled to Miami in November of last year making an appearance at the launch party for the original series of “Amazon Everybody Loves Natti”, where they met the Dominican singer. Shortly after, they shot the new video, for which a roller skating rink was created – a hot spot for young couples to date.