Real Madrid, a steel super champion after his new conquest

Real Madrid, eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the semifinal of the 2021 Super Cup, recovered the title that, in penalty shots, it won in 2020 against Atlético Madrid. As then, and as the Basque team did in Seville a year ago, the merengue team was proclaimed champion of the trophy this Sunday without having won any championship the previous season and is the third consecutive champion to do so.

Before, it had only been conquered by Mallorca in 1998 and Barcelona in 1996, who played in the final as Cup runners-up… But times change, the Federation decided in 2019 to change the format of the tournament and Madrid lifted its first title since the League that they won in July 2020. A title, this one achieved in Riyadh, which showed that Carlo Ancelotti’s group is one step ahead of any other team in Spain.

Real Madrid have played 30 official matches this season, of which they have only lost three (Sheriff, Espanyol and Getafe). Of the last 20 he has won 17 and being the absolute favorite to regain the league throne, he is the only one in the State with aspirations of closing the season with a full title, waiting as the favorite for the knockout round of the Cup against Elche and a month of facing PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Real Madrid celebrates winning the 2022 Spanish Super Cup. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

“We have the best goalkeeper and the best striker”, proclaimed Florentino Pérez at the end of the final against Athletic and his sentence confirmed a palpable reality. Madrid enjoys a huge insurance under the personalized sticks in Courtois and a Benzema for whom the years do not seem to pass. On the contrary, become indisputable within a group in which Modric, Kroos or Vinicius grant a strength of steel… and to which David Alaba joined at the beginning of the course, signing at zero cost (commissions apart) and whose adaptation to the team has proven ideal.

play 3:02 Those led by Ancelotti defeated Athletic Club 2-0 in the Spanish Super Cup.

There are already twelve Super Cup titles that Real Madrid has in its record, one less than Barcelona (still dominating the tournament), after successfully winning an Athletic team that had consecutively won the last five they had faced each other (always Cup and the last in 1958).

But even more, the merengue team has become an undisputed winner of finals. Since losing the 2014 Spanish Super Cup (months after winning the Champions League), Real has played in, and won, three Champions League finals, four Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and three Spanish Super Cups. They only lost the 2018 European Super Cup against Atlético, winning the remaining twelve finals.