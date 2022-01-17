Rebel: who are the partners of the actors of the Netflix series in real life | Shows | nnda nnlt | FAME

On January 5, he arrived at Netflix one of the most anticipated productions of the year, “Rebel”, the remake of the successful 2004 novel that enchanted millions of teenagers around the world with its two seasons broadcast until 2006.

Directed by Santiago Lemon, this new edition has a refreshing cast of actors made up of Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene, Giovanna Grigio and Alejandro Puente, who characterize the students of the Elite way School, representing a more diverse and inclusive generation.

In recent weeks, the production has aroused various emotions in viewers, who have been intrigued by its protagonists. For that reason, today we tell you who are the couples of the main actors of “Rebel”.

THE COUPLES OF THE CAST OF REBELDE

SERGIO MAYER MORI

The son of Sergio Mayer and Barbara Mori is the father of a girl, product of his relationship with the Brazilian artist Natalia Subtil, but does not maintain a relationship with her. His current girlfriend is the model Rachel Chavez, who is said to have started dating after meeting on the catwalks.

BLUE GUAITA

Although in fiction he is Mayer’s partner, in real life he maintains a relationship of more than two years with Sebastian Poza, son of the also actress Mayrin Villanueva Ulloa, known for her roles in “If they let us”, “Neighbors”, among others.

FRANCO MASINI

The 27-year-old actor is happily in love with the entrepreneur Jane Farrell, Known for her work in the world of fashion. Farrel belongs to a family dedicated to the manufacture of leather products in Argentina.

JERONIMO CANILLO

The artist Jerónimo Cantillo is a partner of the Colombian actress Vivian Osa, whom he met during the recordings of the novel “The Morales”. In fiction, the young man gave life to the late vallenato singer Kaleth Morales.

