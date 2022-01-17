Record hashrate in bitcoin and miners seek to leave Kazakhstan

Among the outstanding news is the reconnection of miners from Kazakhstan to the Bitcoin network, after the Internet outages in that country that generated a decline in the hashrate of the main cryptocurrency on January 6. By the middle of last week, the Bitcoin hash rate had risen to 216.86 EH/s, marking a new all-time high.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) has started to recover in the last seven days, holding support between $40,000 and $44,000. The average weekly profit is estimated at 2.8%. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at USD 42,858, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

With CriptoNoticias, those interested can keep up to date on price changes in the bitcoin and ether market in relation to their local currency. To do this, you can visit the BTC and ETH Prices section, which has a calculator to quickly and easily convert to your national currency.

These are the most important news:

Bitcoin miners in Kazakhstan appear to have started reconnecting to the network following internet outages caused by instability in that country. Some spokespersons declared to the media that Bitcoin mining in Kazakhstan was restored and the situation “almost resolved”. However, according to a Reuters investigation, some large mining operations are preparing to leave the Asian country. Operators fear that the political crisis and the threat of stricter regulations will bankrupt them.

bitcoin price suffered another downturn on Monday, January 10, when it fell below 40,000 dollars per unit although it quickly rebounded. Despite this, according to data from Glassnode, the open interest of bitcoin perpetual futures, equivalent to the open contracts in that period, reached the all-time high of 264,000 BTC In the past week. This is an increase of 42% from December 4, 2021, according to the calculation of the analysts.

The International Monetary Fund published an article in which it acknowledges that the cryptocurrency market no longer separate from the global financial system, as the emerging market’s correlation with traditional assets such as equities has grown significantly in recent months. On this, the provider of data on digital assets, Kaiko, announced that the correlation of bitcoin with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached its highest level last week since July 2020.

According to data from the Watch the Burn web portal, a new milestone was marked on the Ethereum network on January 10, with the burning of a total of 19,424 ETH in a single day. This digit exceeded the maximum of 16,000 ETH that was achieved in mid-October 2021. The high burn rate is related to the growth in the use of DeFi platforms and the trading of non-fungible tokens. Meanwhile, a bug caused Kintsugi, the Ethereum 2.0 testnet, to fork into 3 different networks. The fact caused the network to spend 3 days without being able to validate blocks correctly.

According to an analysis by the analytical firm Fidelity, national states in various parts of the world will end up acquiring bitcoin, just as El Salvador has done throughout 2021. The company is convinced that the total ban on bitcoin, although it is already a reality in several countries, will not be the trend and those who say “no” to BTC could find themselves at an economic disadvantage. For its part, the US risk rating agency, Moody’s, considers that the handling of bitcoin by the Government of El Salvador can lead the country to a risk zone. All this at the time that in Brazil the mayor of Rio de Janeiro announced that will add bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to its municipal treasury; and in Tonga, a group of islands in Oceania, a 5-step plan was presented to bitcoinize the country.

In Spain, the National Securities and Market Commission (CNMV) pointed out that cryptocurrency exchange platforms for fiat money and other assets, are not subject to your jurisdiction. They indicated that, until now, there is no specific regulation for this type of company. Meanwhile, the Spanish Ministry of Finance will force the declaration of bitcoins abroad using a new tax model.

If you want to know the meaning of several words of the terminology of the crypto world, you can consult them in the extensive Glossary of CriptoNoticias.