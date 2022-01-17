Red clover: properties and benefits for our health

The clover is often linked to issues that go outside the scope of the Health, especially considering them as talismans for fortune. However, in recent years it has been discovered that a specimen of this plant is essential for the functioning of the organism, being one of the main tools for natural medicine. It is the red clover, a herbaceous little known.

The clover Rojo can reach up to 60 centimeters in height and it is an herb that belongs to the legume family. Specialists have used it as an infusion to treat prostate cancer in some preliminary tests. Following this line, a study carried out in 2009 shows that this clover helps reduce prostate-specific antigen, a protein that is elevated in people suffering from this type of cancer.

In addition, continuing with the plan of the Health, experts use the clover red to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma, cough and bronchitis, also to treat arthritis and skin disorders, taking care of the skin. Therefore, this specimen is one of the best alternatives in the field of natural medicine, although it has not yet been conclusively approved.

As for heart disease, this natural medicine has led studies in which postmenopausal women could reduce the risks of these types of heart-related problems. The truth is also that this theory is not proven, at the moment, although it is expected that in the coming years it will develop in a more complex and conclusive way.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, when it comes to bone problems, such as arthritis, drinking an infusion with clover Red contributes to health because scientists have stated that isoflavones reduce the loss of bone mineral density in women who have gone through menopause.