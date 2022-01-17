Red clover: properties and benefits for our health

Admin 1 hour ago Health Leave a comment 36 Views

The clover is often linked to issues that go outside the scope of the Health, especially considering them as talismans for fortune. However, in recent years it has been discovered that a specimen of this plant is essential for the functioning of the organism, being one of the main tools for natural medicine. It is the red clover, a herbaceous little known.

The clover Rojo can reach up to 60 centimeters in height and it is an herb that belongs to the legume family. Specialists have used it as an infusion to treat prostate cancer in some preliminary tests. Following this line, a study carried out in 2009 shows that this clover helps reduce prostate-specific antigen, a protein that is elevated in people suffering from this type of cancer.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Why should infectious diseases be considered a medical specialty?

Recently, in an interview with Xavier Lleonart, general secretary of the Doctors’ Union of Catalonia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved