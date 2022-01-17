REGIONS: “Let’s go for them”: Duque on ELN leaders and dissidents | Politics

President Iván Duque made a tour of the department of Arauca this Saturday, an area of ​​the country that has been affected by clashes between illegal groups, which have caused the displacement of inhabitants. The president delivered endowments to the Army and the National Navy, but He also sent a message to the leaders of ELN and dissident groups.as, asked other countries to declare the government of Nicolás Maduro as a sponsor of terrorism.

“We are clear that our objective for the year 2022 in Arauca is to continue confronting terrorism And that we have the commanders of criminal structures that are operating on the other side of the border and that enter Colombia to commit misdeeds, we go for them. Let them be absolutely clear that we are going to continue denouncing to the international community the collusion and sponsorship that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro provides to these criminal groups. that operate on the other side,” said the president.

The president added that it is necessary that “other countries of the world also declare the dictatorship of Venezuela as a dictatorship that sponsors terrorism.” in open violation of resolution 1373 of the United Nations Security Council”.

The president questioned the ELN’s will for peace and assured that this group has attempted to mobilize resources in the department of Arauca, and that in order to deal with this, its Government launched the largest operation against money laundering of that organization outside the law in the country.

“And that the money laundering operation that is underway will be to show the country how contractors and networks of front companies have tried to launder the money of terrorism, here it will be revealed who and how they were nourishing themselves from these criminal activities”.

The president also indicated that “it has been evident the multiple local governments that have been infiltrated by criminality and narco-terrorism, and we are also forceful in saying that this phenomenon is going to come to an end because we have maintained it as a priority for these three years and six months to dismantle the influence of terrorism in the administrative management of this territorial entity”.

The president insisted that the “ELN has wanted to make fun of Colombia, has wanted to use the word peace multiple times when in reality what it has sought is to attack the life, honor, property, rights and freedoms of the Colombian people.”