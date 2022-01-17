Reinaldo Rueda, satisfied with James’ level in Qatar

This week the call for the Colombian National Team will be known for the first official matches of this 2022 against Peru (L) and Argentina (V) for the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 and, according to the statements of Reinaldo Rueda, James Rodríguez will be summoned in search of points that will keep the Tricolor in qualifying positions straight to the World Cup.

At the press conference after the 2-1 win over Honduras In the friendly played in Fort Lauderdale, the Valle del Cauca coach expressed his satisfaction with the improvement and the good moment of the creative midfielder with Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League. “James has been growing, letting go little by little, making a more fluid game“, he commented.

Rueda is waiting for the definitive diagnosis and the evolution of Juan Fernando Quintero, who had to be replaced before the break due to a contusion on the tibial plateau, since hopes to have the two cracks to give a plus to the attack of the National Team, since he sees them as a good society.

“They complement each other because they have sensitivity, good empathyWe saw it at the World Cup in Russia in that game against Poland that they were together and I think that when these players get together there is no problem in that be good additions to the rest of the teamReinaldo said.

James comes from giving assistance and scoring a brace in Al Rayyan’s 3-0 win over Al Wakrah and is preparing for the game this Tuesday, January 18, against Al Khor. On Sunday the 23rd it would be the last match of the ’10’ against Al Ahli before joining the Tricolor concentration in case of being summoned by Rueda.