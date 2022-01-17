Resignation of the FMLN founder and signer of peace Atilio Montalvo

Atilio Montalvo, former leader and founder of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), He resigned today from the leftist political party, which he pointed out as having an archaic vision of reality and being caught in a dispute between interest groups.

Montalvo, who held one of the positions of the Political Commission and the National Council, leading bodies of the FMLN, He assured that the FMLN abandoned its principles and overshadowed the heroism of heroes and martyrs in the war, committing errors such as vices of corruption and nepotism.

(The FMLN) faded as a result of its own political errors, incurring in the vices of corruption and nepotism, gradually abandoning the principles and values ​​with which it originally emerged.” Atilio Montalvo, founder of the FMLN.

Montalvo had been elected a member of the FMLN leadership in June 2019 but after three years he declares that Producing changes in the political party “has been a sterile task” in the face of leaders and militants who intend to “reconcile with the current dictatorship.”

The leader concludes that the FMLN is “trapped in an archaic vision of reality” and a “group dispute” within the party, while lacking in will, wisdom, creativity, courage and audacity.



Atilio Montalvo, former leader and founder of the FMLN. Archive

In his letter of resignation, the former leader refers to a dispute over bureaucratic control of the party apparatus “as an end in itself”.

After almost three years of battling, debating and trying to produce those necessary changes, it has been a sterile task and even more so when there are leaders and militants inside who aspire to reconcile with the current dictatorship.” Atilio Montalvo, in his letter of resignation.

The electoral decline of the FMLN reached its lowest point in the most recent elections of February 2021, which caused it to lose 70% of its electoral flow and reduced its legislative caucus by 87% to four seats.

One of the most criticized cases of corruption against the political party was the fiscal investigation against former President Mauricio Funes, whose public administration did not abandon the discretionary use of the secret budget of the Presidency of the Republic. In addition, both the management of Funes and that of Salvador Sánchez Cerén were singled out for specific cases of nepotism. Both conditions, corruption and nepotism, have been criticized by the FMLN against the current government.