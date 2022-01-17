Restless legs syndrome may be linked to strokes: study

“These stroke locations could be predictive factors for sRLS,” they note.

They explained that the increased dopamine synthesis in the striatum ipsilateral to the infarct could be due to local neural plasticity.

After knowing the result, it was found that after a new investigation it was identified that the lenticulostriate and ventral brainstem are the main regions involved in the leg syndrome restless stroke-related disorders (s-RLS). The researchers also observed dopaminergic dysfunction in patients with sRLS.

“Physicians should be aware of the characteristics of sRLS for proper diagnosis,” especially since “efficient treatments are available to alleviate patients’ symptoms,” write the authors, led by Elisabeth Ruppert, MD, Department of Neurology, Sleep and Neurology Clinic. Electrophysiology, University Hospital of Strasbourg, France.

The study was published online in the European Journal of Neurology and reports that a common neurological condition, RLS is characterized by an irresistible urge to move the lower extremities, they note. Symptoms improve with movement and worsen with rest and at night.

Research shows that RLS reduces quality of life and that severe forms can be debilitating and increase mortality.

The authors characterize what they call “the emerging entity of sRLS” in a series of 16 patients: eight men and eight women aged 41 to 81 years. These patients were hospitalized in the Stroke Unit of the Strasbourg University Hospital and were diagnosed with de novo RLS (12 patients) or a clear exacerbation of previous RLS.

As RLS preceded stroke symptoms in some patients, the authors believe that the term “stroke-related” RLS is more accurate than the term “post-stroke” RLS.

None of the participants had a condition other than sRLS that could explain their symptoms. None had a family history of RLS, were taking medications implicated in the pathophysiology of RLS, or had clinical symptoms of neuropathy.

Brain MRI was performed on all patients within 48 hours of their stroke.

“The question of how most of the bilateral and symmetric symptoms of RLS relate to a unilateral stroke involving a leg or even an upper extremity is intriguing,” the authors write.

The lenticulostriate area was involved in eight stroke patients; it was on the left side (dominant hemisphere) in six and on the right side (minor hemisphere) in two. Seven patients suffered a ventral stroke, involving the pons in six and the medulla oblongata in one.

The body of the caudate nucleus was the most frequently injured structure in those with stroke in the lenticulostriate region. “The exact role of this relay structure that receives rich dopaminergic innervation remains unclear,” the authors said.

They explained that the increased dopamine synthesis in the striatum ipsilateral to the infarct could be due to local neural plasticity. "In predisposed patients, stroke in the lenticulostriate area could throw off a finely tuned neurobiological balance in the striatum and lead to dysfunction in cortico-striatum-thalamus-cortical circuitry."

But it is unknown if the state hyperdopaminergic in lenticulostriate sRLS it is an association or causation, they said.

In the case of ventral brainstem stroke, sRLS could occur as a result of an injured descending corticospinal tract, or corticopontocerebellar fibers damaged, or because this condition requires both tracts to be injured, the researchers conclude.

“This could impact spinal dopamine receptors and unbalance sensorimotor circuits in the spinal cord, a gateway for sensory symptom processing.”

