Robert Lewandowski beats Messi and wins The Best 2021; the Pole gets his second award and equals CR7

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won The Best award for the best footballer of 2021, awarded by FIFA this Monday night in a virtual ceremony from Zurich. Lewandowski thus removed the thorn of the Ballon d’Or, the other great individual award in football, won at the end of November by the Argentine Lionel Messi. THE BEST 2021 AWARDS END! Thanks for joining us. 1:21PM: Cristiano Ronaldo receives recognition for being the best scorer in national team history with 115 goals.

1:18PM: The winner is Robert Lewandowski. His second The Best.

1:17 PM The three nominees for player of the year are Robert Lewandowski, Leo Messi and Mohamed Salah. The Bayern Munich striker can add his second The Best after achieving it in 2020 ahead of Cristiano and Messi. The Argentine, as happened in the Ballon d’Or, can leave the Pole with honey on his lips. The PSG player won the trophy in 2019. For Salah it may be his first The Best award in his career. 1:16PM: Now yes, the moment of truth has arrived. The award for the best player of 2021. 1:13PM: That winner: Alexia Putellas, is the second The Best award of her career.

1:12 PM All eyes will be on the player of the year category with a double Spanish candidacy. Alexia Putellas can win a double prize after winning the Ballon d’Or if she beats her teammate at Barcelona and the national team, Jenni Hermoso, and the Australian player for Chelsea, Sam Kerr. 1:11PM: Now comes the award for the best player of 2021. 1:03 PM Enter Lothar Matthäus and Arsène Wenger and the best male 11 will be awarded.

12:56PM: Now the best 11 of 2021 in the female branch is coming. They are the winners.

12:52PM: First we have to present the prize for the best fans, which goes to the fans of Denmark and Finland for the support they gave in the case of Eriksen at the European Championship.

12:48 PM: We are getting closer to meeting the best player of 2021. Who will win it? 12:45 PM: The winner of the award is Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea.

12:43 PM The list of candidates for coach of the year also includes a Spaniard: Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager presents his credentials as a Premier League champion. His rivals for the prize are Roberto Mancini, the Eurocopa champion coach with Italy, and Thomas Tuchel, the coach who took on Chelsea in the middle of the season and led them to win their second Champions League. 12:42 PM: Enter Arsène Wenger, who will present the award for best male coach. 12:39 PM: The winner is Emma Hayes. Surprise because we were all waiting for Lluís Cortés, who had a season with Barcelona.

12:38 PM Lluís Cortés is among the three candidates for best women’s football coach. The coach was proclaimed champion of the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona for the first time in its history. In addition, Chelsea coach Emma Hayes and the coach of the Netherlands and later England Sarina Wiegman are also eligible for the award in their category. 12:37 PM: Now the award for best female coach of 2021 will be awarded. 12:34 PM: The award is taken by the doctors of the Danish team after the episode that Christian Eriksen lived in the European Championship.

12:32PM: We continue now with the award for the Fair Play award. 12:31 PM Gerhard Müller will now be recognized, who passed away in 2021 and will be recognized at The Best awards. 12:28 PM: The winner of the Puskas award is: Erick Lamela.

12:25 PM: The nominees are Erik Lamela for his rabona goal for Tottenham against Arsenal, Patrik Shick for his spectacular goal from midfield for the Czech Republic against Scotland at the European Championship, a goal that was voted the best in the competition, and Mehdi Taremi for his Chilean goal for Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League. 12:24 PM: We continue, now comes the Puskas award. It will be delivered by Yaya Touré. 12:21PM: The winner for the best goalkeeper of 2021 is: Edouard Mendy.

12:20 PM The candidates are Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy and Manuel Neuer. 12:19 PM Now comes the prize for the best goalkeeper and it will be delivered by the historic Dane Peter Schmeichel. 12:16 PM: The winner is the Chilean Christiane Endler.

12:15PM: The five candidates for the best goalkeeper of the year award are the Swedish player from Atlético de Madrid Hedvig Lindahl, the German goalkeeper from Chelsea Ann-Katrin Berger, the Chilean Christiane Endler as goalkeeper for PSG and Olympique de Lyon, the Canadian goalkeeper from Rosengard and PSG Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé and American soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars Alyssa Naeher. 12:14 PM: Now comes the award for the best goalkeeper. Fara Williams, player who will deliver the award. 12:12 PM: Steve Nash, a historic basketball player from Canada, sends a message to Sinclair and tells him that he is a great example for his entire country. 12:08 PM: “I want to thank FIFA for recognizing my career, my family for supporting me since I was little. I’ve been lucky to be very successful,” Sinclair said upon receiving the award.

12:06 PM: The first prize goes to women’s soccer: Christine Sinclair, Canada’s historical player, who will receive a recognition for her career. 12:04 PM: FIFA President Gianni Infantino enters and the first prize will be awarded. 12:02 PM: Emotional video of how soccer returned in 2021 after there was no public in the stadiums in 2020 due to the pandemic.

12:00 PM: THE BEST AWARDS GALA BEGINS! 11:54 AM: Who deserves this award? Last year Lewandowski took it.

11:48 AM: The Best gala begins shortly. The trophy ‘The Best’ as a consolation? Robert Lewandowski is aiming to revalidate his crown at the annual FIFA awards, where Spain’s Alexia Putellas seems well placed to be the winner in the women’s category. Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) will have as rivals the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and the Argentine Lionel Messi (Barcelona). That last one left him a month and a half ago without the Ballon d’Or, but this time the Polish attacker seems to start with the label of great favorite.