Russia says that installation of bases in Cuba and Venezuela will take into account sovereignty

Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, during the closing ceremony of the Sao Paulo Forum at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday 28 July 2019 AP

The Russian Presidency stressed this Monday that any decision on the possible installation of military bases in Cuba and Venezuela will take into account the sovereignty of these countries, while recognizing its concern for the country’s security.

“We are talking about sovereign states, let’s not forget that. Given the current context, of course, Russia is thinking about how it could guarantee its own security,” Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, stated last week that Moscow “does not rule out” a military deployment in Cuba and Venezuela, in the midst of escalating tensions with the West due to the latest mobilizations around Ukraine and after sending troops to Kazakhstan. following the latest protests against the authorities.

“I don’t want to confirm or rule out anything,” Riabkov said during an interview with RTVI, before stressing that everything “depends” on the steps the United States takes in the current context of tensions.

The Russian government has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, countries that it has helped in both political and economic terms in recent years.

Moscow has said it feels threatened by NATO’s growing presence in Eastern Europe and views Ukraine’s rapprochement with the Atlantic Alliance with particular concern. On Wednesday, NATO countries and Russia held the first council in two and a half years.