Samsung plummets one of its star gaming monitors to 199 euros

Renew your computer screen with an 80 euro discount on the Korean manufacturer’s website for a limited time.

We all like to have the latest technology in our house or our pocket. If the Odyssey family of monitors is what Galaxy is in Samsung smartphones, and today one of its best banners is on sale on the official website for only 199 euros. It is a very versatile monitor, which is not only built for gaming, but for any purpose.

Take advantage of the 80 euros discount from its usual price of 279 euros with this opportunity. And see if it is a good price that in the very Amazon goes for 249 euros. if you were looking for renew your monitorWhether it’s adding another one to your desk, or perhaps putting a new monitor in your room as a Smart TV with some of the best Android TV Boxes attached, this one is perfect.

Only 199 euros for a Samsung gaming monitor

As long as this monitor is designed for gaming, it has other functions that could frame it in the category of monitors for teleworking without any problem. It is true that, on an aesthetic level, it is superb, with a V-shaped foot that gives it power. However, we see that it is a monitor that can stand upright and tilt to either side, something that makes it exceptional for working with large spreadsheets and/or chopping code for hours. It is a monitor barely have frames on 3 of the edges (top and sides). A delight for the eyes.

Regarding rear connections, we have one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 and Jack of headphones. This time we are dealing with a VA-type panel of 27 inches with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). It is a flat screen with a 16:9 ratio, a viewing angle of 178º, both vertically and horizontally, and a refresh rate according to its category. 144Hz. The response time is the waiting arriving at 1ms, as a good gaming monitor.

With that foot that mounts I would not touch it, but if your idea is to install it on the wall with an arm, you know that it is compatible with the 100x100mm VESA mount. Its weight amounts to 3.8 kg without base, so there would be no problem in hang it on a wall plasterboard or brick.

Samsung has also thought about your eyesight, and wants you not to damage it when you spend several hours in front of this monitor. For this, it has developed the Eye Saver mode and Flicker Free to prevent eye strain by reducing brightness and contrast on a scheduled basis. In this way, in addition to giving your eyes more rest during work (or play), you can save energy, since the energy consumption is reduced.

Related topics: Offers, Samsung, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here