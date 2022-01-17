Samuel Umtiti will go through the operating room

Samuel Umtiti is still in the news, although this time it is not for a positive reason. FC Barcelona has confirmed this Monday that the French central defender will undergo surgery in the coming days to treat a trauma to his right foot that he suffered during the first training session of the week.

“Samuel Umtiti has received a trauma during training in his right foot which has caused a fracture in the fifth metatarsal. The player will undergo surgery”, has been the writing that the Barça entity has published on its social networks during the afternoon of this Monday. At the moment and while waiting for the operation to take place, it is unknown how long he will be out.

The intervention will take place this Tuesday and will be in charge of Dr. Antoni Dalmau under the supervision of the Club’s Medical Services, as reported by Barça in its medical statement. “A new communiqué will be provided once this intervention is over,” the Catalans concluded in the communiqué.

It should be remembered that precisely a week ago, Barça announced the extension of Umtiti’s contract until 2026, as ‘strategic’ move to be able to generate financial ‘fair play’ and thus enroll Ferran Torres before the dispute of the Supercopa. Among the plans of the azulgrana, was to give up the international with France during this winter transfer market.

The situation of Umtiti is complicated

After Samuel Umtiti’s new medical report is published this Tuesday and the minimum time off is known, it will be confirmed that Barça will not have enough time to put him on the market. Right now, it seems like an ‘impossible’ option, as it will depend on your operation and the time it takes to recover.

And it is that, according to information from the newspaper ‘AS’, Umtiti could be out of action for three months. “Since it was a fracture of the foot, an injury very similar to the one suffered by Ferran Torres, the time off It could easily last about three months, so you could practically say that the season is over for the central defender.”, have explained the Madrid media.