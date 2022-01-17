Santiago Solari, one year after the European ‘revolution’

Last year, America surprised with one more attempt at internationalization within the club. The directive headed by Santiago Baños made the announcement of the arrival of Santiago Solari, a technical Argentinian with experience in Europe and with Real Madrid as your greatest achievement within your cover letter.

For the Day 2 of the Clausura 2021, the call Solarism began with the first match led by Santiago on January 16 last year. A loss to Rayados he welcomed the Indiecito.

a year has passed since the beginning of Solari’s stage as coach of America. two tournaments in which the search for the championship number 14 sand has been halfway remaining in the Quarterfinals in both campaigns.

The revolution in the template

In a year, Solari has executed a clean of players as had not been done in the last azulcremas tournaments, especially in the two stages of Miguel Herrera. Between the transfer market last summer and this winter, Santiago let go of a total of 14 footballers for various reasons: termination of contracts, constant injuries, young people without performance and dislike of the style of play. Even, for this Closure 2022, the Eagles got rid of eight football players.

Although there is talk of a restructuring in Coapa, The truth is that the same number of low in the high, that is, the player outputs are not filled equally. For the 2021 Apertura, América only had four new faces with Fernando Madrigal, Miguel Layún, Mario Osuna and Salvador Reyes, of which Mono and Madrigal could not stay on the team.

Nowadays, Solari has three reinforcements for his third tournament in charge of the azulcrema squad: Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos, although two more arrivals are expected to cover the central and another as a winger on the right wing.

The numbers of ‘solarism’

Pachuca and Pumas have been the executioners of Santiago Solari in the MX League. The recent elimination at the hands of felines is the one that has penetrated the most in the Americanist fans, due to the rhythm that the archrival brought in the Regular Phase of the 2021 Opening, with 14 point difference between both teams thanks to Eagles overall leadership which was of little use to face some auriazules motivated by the Repechage reaching the Semifinals.

Solari has directed 33 games in the Regular Phase of which has won 20, 8 draws and 5 losses. Just at this start of Clausura 2022 he had his first red card in Liga MX after his attitude against Puebla.

The Liguillas seem to be the Achilles heel for the Argentine, because of two disputed has not passed the quarters and they barely have a game won, another tied for two defeats that culminated their respective elimination in the Clausura and Apertura 2021.

Coapa to the European

Solari’s arrival and his team to Mexico gave another face to the institution azulcrema, because off the field there are situations that are no longer part of the management of the club. Solari implemented the training on the Azteca field prior to each home game at night, how is it done in europe.

What’s more, in the area of ​​communication, interviews with the DT are controlled, avoiding overexposure in the media, in addition to having greater care in the questions and answers, always requesting previous questionnaires as is usually done in Europe, particularly in Spain.

​