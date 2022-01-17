“Scream” Dethrones “Spider-Man” With Solid Box Office Debut

Scream 5, the iconic horror movie is back 1:44

(CNN Business) — Even Spider-Man isn’t safe from Ghostface.

Paramount’s “Scream,” the fifth installment in the long-running “Slasher” franchise, earned an estimated $30.6 million at the US box office this weekend, according to the studio. That number exceeded industry expectations, which had projected the film to gross close to $25 million in its opening weekend.

“Scream” also took the top spot, dethroning “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has been the biggest box office draw for about a month.

Paramount said the film is projected to earn $35 million over the four-day holiday weekend. The latest film in the franchise also grossed more than the opening of its predecessor, “Scream 4,” which opened to $18 million in 2011, according to Comscore (SCOR).

The horror film’s debut, which brought back several of the original cast including Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox, was a solid one for theater owners trying to start 2022 on the right note.

So why did the fifth installment in the series exceed expectations in mid-January, historically one of the worst months to watch movies, and did it during an ongoing pandemic?

For starters, horror is one of Hollywood’s most trusted genres, and “Scream” is one of its most popular franchises. This goes back to the original 1996 film, which in many ways changed horror by having characters in the film who had actually seen horror movies.

The other reason “Scream” was successful is that it got good reviews from critics. The film currently has a 75% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

It also helped that there wasn’t much competition at the box office this weekend.

All in all, “Scream” didn’t break any records, but it kicks off an important year for theaters with a solid performance.

In 2021, theaters will reopen after a year that closed theaters and delayed blockbusters. However, 2022, with its long list of potential blockbusters on the docket, could be a year that shows whether movie theaters can thrive as they have in the past.