See Alignment of Colombia vs. Honduras today for a FIFA friendly match | Formation of the Colombian National Team | possible eleven | SPORT-TOTAL

Colombia faces Honduras in a warm-up friendly with a view to the next double qualifying date. The duel will be played this Thursday, January 16 in the United States and Reinaldo Rueda will have a new opportunity to try variants.
The starting eleven will be with: J. Chunga; Y. Candelo, Y. Gómez, H. Martínez, F. Hinestroza; D. Giraldo, S. Vega, J. Quintero, Y. Chará; M. Borja and H. Preciado.
Honduras, led by Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, faces the match thinking about the matches it will play at the end of the month in San Pedro Sula against Canada and El Salvador, respectively, for the octagonal Concacaf.
Both Rueda and Gómez summoned players from the local leagues for this friendly because this match is not within the dates that FIFA requires teams to loan players to their national teams. The objective of both is to take a look at the players they have in the pipeline for the next matches.
In Colombia, the calls of Miguel Ángel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero stand out, who returns to River Plate after playing in China.
Colombia and Honduras will collide this Thursday, starting at 5:30 in the afternoon (Peruvian and Colombian time), at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Possible Colombia line-up:
- Novoa; Roman, Mera, Llinás, Angulo; Giraldo, Vega; Chará, Quintero, Hinestroza; Borgia.
At what time does Colombia-Honduras play?
→ Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
→ Peru: 5:30 p.m.
→ Honduras: 4:30 p.m.
→ Mexico: 4:30 p.m.
→ Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
→ Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.
→ Bolivia: 6:30 p.m.
→ Argentina: 7:30 p.m.
→ Brazil: 7:30 p.m.
→ Chile: 7:30 p.m.
→ Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.
→ Uruguay: 7:30 p.m.
Where to watch Colombia vs Honduras?
The friendly match between Colombia and Honduras will be broadcast on Caracol TV, you can also follow minute by minute on El Comercio.
Colombia squad list:
Álvaro Angulo Mosquera – Golden Eagles
Andres Colorado Sanchez – Cortulua
Andres Felipe Roman Mosquera – Millionaires FC
Andres Llinas Montejo – Millionaires FC
Andres Mosquera Marmolejo – DIM
Cristian Arango Duque – Los Angeles Football Club (USA)
Daniel Giraldo Cardenas – Junior from Barranquilla
Diego Novoa Urrego – America of Cali
Fredy Hinestroza Arias – Junior from Barranquilla
German Mera Caceres – Junior from Barranquilla
Harold Preciado Villarreal – Deportivo Cali
Homer Martinez Yepez – Junior from Barranquilla
José Luis Chunga Vega – Oil Alliance
Juan Fernando Quintero Paniagua – Shenzhen FC (CHI)
Miguel Angel Borja Hernandez – Junior from Barranquilla
Sebatian Gomez Londoño – Atletico Nacional
Stiven Vega Londoño – Millonarios FC
Yaser Asprilla Martinez – Envigado FC
Yerson Candelo Miranda – Atletico Nacional
Yimmi Chará Zamora – Portland Timbers (USA)
