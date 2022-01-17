See Alignment of Colombia vs. Honduras today for a FIFA friendly match | Formation of the Colombian National Team | possible eleven | SPORT-TOTAL

Colombia faces Honduras in a warm-up friendly with a view to the next double qualifying date. The duel will be played this Thursday, January 16 in the United States and Reinaldo Rueda will have a new opportunity to try variants.

The starting eleven will be with: J. Chunga; Y. Candelo, Y. Gómez, H. Martínez, F. Hinestroza; D. Giraldo, S. Vega, J. Quintero, Y. Chará; M. Borja and H. Preciado.

🚨 HOLDER TRAINING! This is how the Colombia Senior National Team forms to face 🇭🇳 #VamosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/SVYFivKEhy – Colombia Selection (@FCFSeleccionCol) January 16, 2022

LOOK | Colombia vs. Honduras live: what time do they play and where to watch the friendly match

Honduras, led by Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, faces the match thinking about the matches it will play at the end of the month in San Pedro Sula against Canada and El Salvador, respectively, for the octagonal Concacaf.

Both Rueda and Gómez summoned players from the local leagues for this friendly because this match is not within the dates that FIFA requires teams to loan players to their national teams. The objective of both is to take a look at the players they have in the pipeline for the next matches.

In Colombia, the calls of Miguel Ángel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero stand out, who returns to River Plate after playing in China.

Colombia and Honduras will collide this Thursday, starting at 5:30 in the afternoon (Peruvian and Colombian time), at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Possible Colombia line-up:

Novoa; Roman, Mera, Llinás, Angulo; Giraldo, Vega; Chará, Quintero, Hinestroza; Borgia.

At what time does Colombia-Honduras play?

→ Colombia: 5:30 p.m.

→ Peru: 5:30 p.m.

→ Honduras: 4:30 p.m.

→ Mexico: 4:30 p.m.

→ Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.

→ Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.

→ Bolivia: 6:30 p.m.

→ Argentina: 7:30 p.m.

→ Brazil: 7:30 p.m.

→ Chile: 7:30 p.m.

→ Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

→ Uruguay: 7:30 p.m.

Where to watch Colombia vs Honduras?

The friendly match between Colombia and Honduras will be broadcast on Caracol TV, you can also follow minute by minute on El Comercio.

Colombia squad list:

Álvaro Angulo Mosquera – Golden Eagles

Andres Colorado Sanchez – Cortulua

Andres Felipe Roman Mosquera – Millionaires FC

Andres Llinas Montejo – Millionaires FC

Andres Mosquera Marmolejo – DIM

Cristian Arango Duque – Los Angeles Football Club (USA)

Daniel Giraldo Cardenas – Junior from Barranquilla

Diego Novoa Urrego – America of Cali

Fredy Hinestroza Arias – Junior from Barranquilla

German Mera Caceres – Junior from Barranquilla

Harold Preciado Villarreal – Deportivo Cali

Homer Martinez Yepez – Junior from Barranquilla

José Luis Chunga Vega – Oil Alliance

Juan Fernando Quintero Paniagua – Shenzhen FC (CHI)

Miguel Angel Borja Hernandez – Junior from Barranquilla

Sebatian Gomez Londoño – Atletico Nacional

Stiven Vega Londoño – Millonarios FC

Yaser Asprilla Martinez – Envigado FC

Yerson Candelo Miranda – Atletico Nacional

Yimmi Chará Zamora – Portland Timbers (USA)

Two central midfielders of coach Reinaldo Rueda will be absent from Peru vs. Colombia that will take place in January in the continuity of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

