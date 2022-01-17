Sergiño Dest does not rule out leaving Barcelona if he does not find a place in the team

The last days around the Barcelona they have represented a change of plans for the US national team Sergiño Dest, who despite maintaining his desire to stay in the club, would begin to contemplate an eventual exit before the end of the winter market.

As has been mentioned on previous occasions, The main intention of the former Ajax player is to fight until the last instance to gain a place in the team led by Xavi when considering that he has the sufficient qualities to achieve it.

However, now according to Sports world, andThe USMNT player would have reconsidered his future and would begin to open the doors to a possible exit in case it is convenient and guarantees you to recover minutes on the field of play.

Since the low back pain injury that affected Dest at the end of November and added the arrival of Xavi Hernández, as well as a muscle injury and the spread of COVID-19, Sergiño has lost his place, who knows that it will be difficult for him to recover, but maintains the illusion of convincing the Blaugrana coach to find a place for him somewhere within his system.

The truth is that until now, Xavi seems to have it completely erased and the fact of sending it to the stands in the duel against Real Madrid of last Wednesday made clear the possible future of Dest at FC Barcelona.

Dest will have a couple of matches against rivals such as Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, as well as against Alavés in La Liga, in order to define his future at the Culé club, since among the possibilities is receiving a new opportunity from Xavi or being completely excluded and opting for a new club.

Demands from Barcelona could complicate Dest’s departure

In the event that the United States team does not achieve its goal of staying at Barcelona, ​​the American player It has proposals from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid. However, the main problem is the price that Barcelona will ask for Dest, since they will only accept a final sale that is between 25 and 30 million euros, which It could complicate an eventual move this winter, thus conditioning Sergiño’s immediate future at the club level as with the USMNT heading to Qatar 2022.