Sergiño Dest has five offers to leave Barça

Sergiño Dest’s future at Barcelona has become uncertain this season, following the arrival of new manager Xavi Hernández, and it does not appear to have gone unnoticed by Europe’s top clubs.

The USMNT defender has offers from five Champions League clubs, but his “priority” on his part is to try to convince Xavi that he does have a place at Barcelona, ​​according to Cadena Ser’s Santi Ovalle.

Dest has not played for Barcelona since a 3-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich in December and has been dealing with injuries and has tested positive for Covid-19 during that time.

The full-back “believes that now that he is fit” can show that he can be a useful asset for Xavi.

However, if he does not manage to force his return to the first team, “he does not rule out taking advantage of any of these offers and leaving during the winter market”.

Dest did not play in the Super Cup against Madrid

Dest was named in Barcelona’s final squad for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, but did not appear at all. In fact, the 21-year-old was not even named on the bench for the Clasico clash.

Xavi opted to put Dani Alves, 38, in his place against Real Madrid. The Brazilian played 78 minutes of the match before being replaced by midfielder Nico González as the Catalans changed formation and chased an equaliser.

Dest faces a real challenge replacing Alves in the starting eleven following his surprising return to Barcelona. The veteran provided an assist in his first game back and his comeback has also seen him called up to the Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Where would Dest go?

Xavi is believed to be willing to let Dest leave in the winter transfer window, if suitable offers come in, after the young American’s qualities have failed to win him over since returning to Barca as first-team manager.

Bayern Munich or Chelsea seem to be the most likely destinations for Dest if he leaves the Camp Nou. The Bundesliga champions were linked with the right-back prior to his move to Barca and continue to monitor his situation, ESPN reports.

Chelsea are also interested in finding a replacement for injured defender Ben Chilwell. La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are also mentioned after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United, as well as “several other Premier League teams”.

Dest’s representative has already admitted that the American received many offers last summer and he will not be short of admirers if he is seen to exceed the requirements at Camp Nou.

For his part, Michael Reschke, who also works at the agency that represents Dest, has also made it clear that the former Ajax star “has no intention” of changing clubs and has denied speculation about a move to Bayern.

Dest certainly seems determined to stay at Barca, but he faces the prospect of spending the rest of the 2021-22 season on the bench if he can’t convince Xavi of his qualities.

