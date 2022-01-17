Series premieres on Netflix from January 17 to 23

Netflix and its series premieres from January 17 to 23

We are about to start another week of this 2022 and with it come new premieres within the famous Netflix platform, so if you are a fan of the series that are on your Catalogue, continue reading.

And the best of all is that the first part of season 4 of ‘Ozark’ is one of the most outstanding novelties of the week.

If you have already caught up with the new series and seasons that have arrived on Netflix, such as Rebelde, Archivo 81 and Club Istanbul, you better make room in your agenda this week, because there are new things that you will not be able to resist.

The long-awaited return of Ozark is one of them, since the fiction starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney is back with the first part of the fourth and final season, also being an outcome that promises not to leave any of its characters indifferent. followers.

While if you’re a fan of docuseries, take note because these days two new titles are being added to the platform’s catalog: Who’s pulling the strings: On the trail of the biggest impostors and The Divine Gluttony.









And well, without further ado, here are the series that premiere on Netflix from January 17 to 23.