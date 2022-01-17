Severity of Kevin Durant’s injury confirmed

The Brooklyn Nets figure scared more than one after leaving the game board with discomfort in his left knee. Now Steve Nash and company know exactly what happened.

Brooklyn Nets has remained at the top of the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA) with Kevin Durant as a determining factor, because on more than one occasion he has carried the offensive weight of the team on his shoulders.

James Harden has also collaborated exceptionally, as has the rest of the squad. But nevertheless, ‘KD’ provided a ‘plus’ that on more than one occasion was fundamental to obtain the victory, and therefore, fight against the Chicago Bulls for the first place.

Unfortunately, Durant scared more than one when the New York quintet was measured against the New Orleans Pelicans last Saturday. ‘KD’ barely played 12 minutes and left with 12 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds, apart from an injury.

Brooklyn Nets, watch out for Durant

“After an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a medial collateral sprain of his left knee.. KD is expected to return to full strength after a period of rehabilitation. Updates on his return will be provided as appropriate.”the team said in a statement.

Thus, Steve Nash and company will have to solve on the march before a hard and important absence. The injury occurs just before the return of Kyrie Irving, which separates the ‘New York Big-3’ again.