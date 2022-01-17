Shadows over the Hudson: will New York overcome the passage of toxic De Blasio? – Mario Noya

Until last December 31, in New York they have had such a nefarious mayor that in the chimes CNN, from the mere Times Square, said goodbye to the year telling him “Sayonara, asshole!” from legions of Democrats and Republicans, while the government’s own account @NYCMayor he got rid of it just a minute later, even before his successor was sworn in, a co-religionist of the toxic one who the first thing he did was ask for forgiveness: “You pay your taxes and we have not provided you with those goods and services,” he acknowledged when he won in the November elections. “On January 1, that ends. On January 1, the betrayal ends.”

That same day 1, from the account of the City Council, on behalf of the new alderman it was proclaimed that the city was returning to its jurisdiction.

the traitor, the unwanted that dismantled the foundations of NYC’s success over the past decadeyes, wait for bill de blasio (even his name is fake) and it is like a cross between Ada Colau, Irene Montero, Ione Belarra, Pablo Iglesias and Alberto Garzón: to give you an idea of ​​the havoc it has caused in a city, the City, which when it arrived exhibited employment records and low delinquency and to which it leaves open the channel and as if with its sights set on the sordid 70s, which made Taxi driver, more than a film, a documentary.

Bill de Blasio, born Warren Wilhem Jr. of communist parents as untrustworthy as he, a fan of the infecting Sandinista Nicaragua and the infamous Che Guevara (“Hasta la victoria siempre!”, the animal bellowed in Miami), has been a curse for a frenetic New York until he, moved and then excited by the covid, ordered to stop Ban and stop. Instead, he devoted himself to pose, to the greater glory of the revolution for others that the usual people pay so dearly for, whom De Blasio and so many others claim to defend but never do so from the Bronx or Vallecas but from Park Slope or Galapagar.

Bill de Blasio.

Megalomaniac, big loafer, De Blasio it was only set in motion to do things wrong:

– for dynamite the security model that made possible the miracle of the resurrection of NY, which for some time now has returned to the front pages for what gave it that awful fame –the filth, the gang violence, the rise of criminality–;

– for make life impossible for charter schools, the concerted ones over there, which have the declared objective of being the best social elevator for those who need it most, those disinherited who do not fall from the chattering mouths of the insufferable rich progressives;

– for spend like there is no tomorrow (over $100 billion a year, $25 billion more than when he took office!) and

– for put the city in debt as if what he really wanted was that in no way would he have a tomorrow (40,000 million, 40% of the municipal budget).

It is normal that NYC, which in the 70s, when it was in the hands of other deblasios, lost 800,000 inhabitants (of 7.9 million) but with the new century it recovered more than enough (8.5 million), is expelling them again : nothing less than a quarter of a million in the last three years.

This New York of now, spawned by De Blasio the hated, it doesn’t have the freedom of the dangerous pre-Giuliani years nor the glamor of the Bloomberg years; it is neither safe nor fun, laments and denounces Karol Markowicz, who to top it off warns that, whatever the new mayor says, Item is not going back. “The best city in the world is in decline and its inhabitants don’t seem to realize it. It’s not back. It’s not even close to being,” he says, continuing to point I accuse to his fellow citizens: despite their reputation for indomitable brazenness, New Yorkers have swallowed a lot and without saying this is my mouth with the newly dispatched despot.

A despot who, moreover, has left everything tied up and tied up so his despised New York won’t go back to what it was. How. Dedicating staggering amounts of that outsize spending to pack local institutions with like-minded radicals and to bait a plethora of civic organizations [sic orwelliano] animated by their same phobia of capitalist and liberal democracy. Yes: De Blasio is Ada Colau, Irene Montero, Ione Belarra, Pablo Iglesias, Alberto Garzón and, last but not least, Inigo Errejon. (To all this: have I told you that De Blasio’s New York had in 2019 the astonishing record number of 326,739 public municipal employees? Overwhelming).

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, talks with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

So, as much as Tevi Troy, in this must-read, says that the new mayor, Eric Adams, has it pretty easy, “just do the opposite of what he did”, the truth is that no, that de Blasio is gone but Adams is going to have to deal with “a city dominated by left-wing activists, a left-wing City Council and a left-wing intervenor” who undermine and corrupt the system.

And it remains to be seen that Adams, also a Democrat, wants to deal with all of them, with “The Prog”, as Seth Barron would say speaking in Leviathan. At the moment, at the first change he has chosen to step aside so that they can score a victory that could be fateful for the City and even for the whole of the United States of America: Your inaction has allowed an initiative from De Blasio’s times to go ahead so that foreigners with barely thirty days of residence – I repeat: barely thirty days of residence– can vote in the municipal elections with immediate effect (there are local elections as soon as two years from now). We are currently talking about more than 800,000 potential voters for a new De Blasio. What was missing for the hard in the country of the heated debates on immigration and the explosive controversies on its very diverse and even more controversial electoral regulations.

“The vote of non-citizens is an outrage to the founding principle of democracy: self-government,” warns Tim Kane after wondering why “pretentious” New York progressives are so “fightingly stupid” and before leaving the door open to lucubration on account of what would happen if a few hundred thousand Chinese gave up on settle temporarily in the city and decide the next municipal elections or, if the calamitous suicide experiment were to spread and those first countrymen of Xi Jinping called on a few hundred thousand other compatriots to do the same elsewhere in North America, the presidential elections of 2024…

So there are black shadows on the Hudson. Shadows that will be very difficult to clear. It already pisses me off but I would recommend New Yorkers not to claim victory no matter how much De Blasio has left: if they do not resolve the formidable structural problems that they have raised in the municipal sphere, after the very bad it is far from ruled out that the worst will end up coming upon them.