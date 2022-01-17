small tasks that you can incorporate into your day to day

Are you sure you don’t have time to exercise? With the rhythm of life that we lead: studies, work, housework, children, bureaucracy and errands, life as a couple… It is not uncommon to feel something like this. We end the day exhausted, and the last thing we want is to start practicing physical activity in leisure time. However, it does not have to have a large space reserved in our routine but we can find small gaps. In addition to the fact that the day seems to have more hours, you will notice that you have more energy to respond to day-to-day efforts.

Walk to the job

Walking is a simple activity that we can all carry out and that not only serves to burn calories, but also keeps us active and has many benefits such as promoting a restful sleep at night. As we walk we make a fairly complete and effective aerobic and anaerobic exercise. In addition to the fact that it is an easy activity to sustain in the long term, it is more difficult to injure and does not produce as many soreness.

According to experts, thirty minutes a day and 10,000 steps are enough to notice physical and mental improvements that this activity produces in our body, which can lead to an increase of 2,000 calories burned per week. There are infinite ways to do the walk. The walk and relaxed mode is one of the most practiced. However, brisk walks are the ones that consume the most energy and have benefits for our cardiovascular health: they activate blood circulation, improve lung capacity and blood pressure.





Walk while answering phone calls

Whether in the office or at home, taking advantage of the work calls we have (or leisure calls) to walk around the house is a way of staying active almost without realizing it and of subtracting minutes from the chair or the sofa.

clean doing series

Cleaning is an activity in which lots of squats are done organically. That is to say: flex the knees and lower the body maintaining verticality, and then return to an upright position. By becoming aware of this fact, we can train and leave the house like gold in a 2×1.

From it, you can clean the crystals by making circular movements and the vacuum cleaner can become a perfect accessory for toning triceps and curl of biceps. We just need to convert the passes to series. How? Making three or four passes with one hand and another three or four with the other. To take it one step further, we can incorporate a squat every four steps.

Start the day doing the sun salutation

Starting the day moving doesn’t have to be difficult or hard. Nor is it synonymous with starting with intense exercise. We can, for example, do the “sun salutation”, which will not take more than a few minutes. It is one of the best known and most practiced Yoga sequences. Through the different postures that are part of it you will be able to mobilize your spine and joints, who have been motionless for eight hours while you sleep.

Get up every 45 minutes

In times of massive work from home, many of us run the risk of not getting up for hours at all. If you are one of those who sits in front of the screen and forgets to even eat, set an alarm every 45 minutes on your mobile, or smartwatch strip, and get up.

We only need to walk two minutes for every hour of inactivity to reduce the risks considerably. Even light activities such as taking a few steps help reduce the risk of death by up to 33%, as a study conducted by the University of Utah has proven. However, we can take advantage of break 10 minutes to stretch or do HIIT.

choose the stairs

Whether at home or at work or in other places, leave aside the elevator and escalators and always choosing the normal ones is one of the best options to move more.

Photos | Unsplash and @oysho