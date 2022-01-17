Smartphone: how to know the identity of the unknown number that is calling you before answering? | Android | iPhone | trick | Truecaller | Technology

If you are victims of the famous phone calls of unknown numbers, which are characterized by hanging up as soon as you answer, you will be delighted to know that there is a trick (which works on Android and iOS) that allows you to find out the identity of that person, it is even possible to block it so that it stops bothering you. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to show it to you.

According to Xataka, a portal specialized in technology, these types of phone calls are usually made by companies that have your number in their database and seek to offer you a product or service, although they can also be made by criminals seeking to scam you, so it is better to be forewarned.

A good way around that problem is by installing TrueCaller on your smartphone. This app is used for identify calls of strange numbers, also for block them Y report them. In other words, that unknown number will be ‘recorded’ in the application’s database.

How to use True Caller?

1. Enter the Play Store or App Store and download the aforementioned application.

2. After installing it, TrueCaller will ask for some permissions. You have to provide them for it to work properly.

3. Before you can use it, you will have to validate your account. To do this, you must enter your phone number and wait for a verification call.

4. Finally, you will have to create an account, you can do it manually or by linking your Facebook or Google account.

How is True Caller used?

If one of your friends decides to call you, the application will show you the name you put in your phone’s address book. In case it is an unknown number, True Caller will see in its database (which is nourished thanks to its users) and will show the identity of the person or company.

If it is a dangerous call, we will see that a warning will appear on the screen such as ‘SPAM call’, ‘They call and hang up’, ‘Scammers’, among other names that users of True Caller used to report that phone number.

