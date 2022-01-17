So you can use your phone as a Walkie Talkie

File photo. | Credit: MICROSOFT



The Walkie Talkie continues to be an essential communication tool in some work environments thanks to the fact that it allows faster communication, in the same way, Microsoft Teams has been positioned as one of the largest services in terms of communications, For this reason, the company has launched a function so that everyone can use a Walkie Talkie within the platform.

Although announced roughly two years ago, the tool had remained in beta and restricted for some users; however, at the end of 2020 it was distributed for Android users and thanks to Microsoft’s announcement, it’s now available on mobile devices like iPhone, iPad and even some Zebra-powered handhelds.

The main objective of the new function is that customer-oriented workers and employees can quickly execute fast operations within companies. To develop the tool, it collaborated with the manufacturer Zebra Technologies so that it works with just an exclusive button to speak on the screen or even use one of the side buttons to send the audio.

Walkie Talkie functions are not common within communication applications, although they are not unrelated, an example of this is the walkie-talkie function on the Apple Watch in 2018. Another of the applications that most attracted the attention of users was Zello, an application exclusively designed with this tool that had group functions but that also became popular thanks to its use in work environments.

To use Teams Walkie Talkie, it is enough for people to select the tool from the navigation bar located at the bottom, to later select a channel or contact and finally the ‘Connect’ key. It is important to note that just like walkie talkie devices, you can only be on one channel at a time.

If the tool doesn’t appear in the Microsoft Teams home navigation bar, users need to swipe up located on the navigation bar and need to click on ‘Edit’ option, lastly, they need to select ‘Edit Navigation’ and drag ‘Walkie Talkie’ from ‘More Apps’ to the top section. It should be noted that the number of applications in the navigation bar is limited, so you may have to remove another application from the list before placing the indicated one.

WhatsApp will incorporate drawing and editing tools

09-08-2021 WhatsApp logo. The WhatsApp messaging application has begun to test the function with which it will allow its users to transfer their chats to mobile phones with an iOS system, in which data can now only be sent to Android but not vice versa. POLICY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICIAL WHATSAPP



For a long time now, the WhatsApp instant messaging application has allowed its users to draw on photos and videos before they can be shared. Faced with this tool, the company has developed rather little and has added a couple of emojis, pBut everything would indicate that they are preparing an important change against it.

The key to discovering WhatsApp’s plans is in the latest beta, as new drawing tools will arrive in the early version of the Android application in the coming weeks. The source code of the new Whatsapp update hides two new drawing pencils, because for five years people had only one type of pencil available that could be changed in size and color; however, the WABetaInfo site has managed to activate the function in which a new lower bar appears with three pencils with different finishes.

The two new tools would be focused on blurring, because from what the image indicates, the different pencils would allow creating a kind of “halo” around what is going to be drawn.

Despite the discovery, it does not seem to be the only thing that the source code hides, because there are clues that suggest that Android users will be able to blur images from WhatsApp, an editing tool that until now was exclusive to iOS.

The exact date when these features start to appear for Whatsapp beta users is unknown; however, the fact that they are in the source code indicates that there shouldn’t be much of a wait before they are released first for beta and later for official and global release.

KEEP READING:

The launch of Apple’s mixed reality glasses could be delayed until 2023

The tricks to improve your privacy on Instagram

Android: the application to clean your cell phone of photos, videos, messages, apps and games that you no longer use