Sponsor will hold Djokovic accountable after controversy in Australia

The French brand thanks the organizers for their efforts to “ensure good conditions for the players, coaching staff and spectators”

the clothing brand Lacoste, main sponsor of tennis number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, will ask you to account for the controversy of the last days in Australia, from where he was finally expelled for not meeting the requirements of vaccination from the country.

Djokovic could face problems with sponsors after the controversy in Australia. AP Photo

“As soon as possible we will contact Novak Djokovic to review the events that have marked its presence in Australia“, indicated in a statement the house of the crocodile, which the Serbian has been wearing on his chest since he signed a multimillion-dollar contract in 2017 and left the Japanese Uniclo.

Lacoste is the first of the sponsors of Djokovic showing his dissatisfaction with the attitude of the tennis player, whose refusal to be vaccinated has prevented him from defending his title in the Australian Open, where he aspired to achieve his 21st Grand Slam and become the tennis player with the most “greats”, ahead of the Spanish Rafa Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer.

The French brand thanks the tournament organizers for their efforts to “ensure its celebration in good conditions for the players, coaching staff and spectators.”

Djokovic returned to Serbia after eleven days of sporting, judicial and diplomatic controversy over his opposition to being vaccinated against COVID-19. There he was received by his family and numerous Serbian fans.

Serbian politicians these days accused Australia to “mistreat” Djokovic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said it was a “witch hunt” and “Orwellian” style show.

Djokovic came to Australia on January 5 with a medical exemption that allowed him to play the Australian Open and that later gave way to two arduous legal battles to appeal two cancellations of his visa and two detentions in a hotel.

The rest of the sponsors Djokovic, for now, have not ruled on this controversy.