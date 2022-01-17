Stallergenes Greer strengthens precision medicine focus on allergen immunotherapy with Imperial College London research collaboration

Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specializing in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration for the discovery of AIT efficacy biomarkers with the Imperial College London, one of the world’s top ten universities with a global reputation in science, engineering, business and medicine.

SPANISH BANKING, its position in the European ranking of profitability and solvency and challenges for 2022

This long-term research collaboration, which combines Stallergenes Greer’s long experience in AIT with the renowned research capabilities of the Imperial College London, aims to expand the boundaries of care for allergic patients by identifying biomarkers of AIT efficacy and expanding knowledge of the pathophysiology of allergic diseases and their treatment with AIT.

“The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of assistance and must be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.”

– Business Wire