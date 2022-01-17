Star of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ dies at 26

At the age of 26, the participant of the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant” died, jordan cashmyer. The young woman died in Maryland, as confirmed by her mother, Jessica this Sunday.

“Last night I got a call that no parent wants,” Jordan Cashmyer’s mom wrote on the Facebook page of her late husband and Jordan’s father, Dennis. “My beloved eldest daughter, Jordan, passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken.”, he added.

In her statement, the mother of the young woman who appeared on the MTV program fighting against her homelessness assured that “no parent should have to go through the loss of a child, EVER.” “Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time.”

Jordan Cashmyer’s participation in MTV’s “16 and Pregnant”

Jordan Cashmyer was part of season 5 of “16 and Pregnant”, broadcast in 2014. This cycle showed the story of this young mother who struggled to find a job and get a home while pregnant with her daughter, Genevieve. At that time, her boyfriend Derek Taylor did not have the approval of his family.

The young woman celebrated a year of sobriety in January of last year, after battling addictions.