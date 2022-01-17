Star Plus live, Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo live: Match for the 2022 Summer Tournament in Argentina | Boca vs Colo Colo online via Star Plus | SEE Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo | Ar | Cl | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

Boca Juniors vs. colo colo LIVE LIVE ONLINE they face each other this Monday, January 17 at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium for the second day of group A Summer Tournament 2022. The match will be played starting at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast exclusively through Star Plus.

Preview of Boca Juniors vs. colo colo

This small tournament in Argentina aims to prepare the clubs prior to the restart of their respective leagues. In that sense, the ‘Xeneizes’ will debut against the Chilean squad after resting on the first date and hope to start the year on the right foot.

The coach of the ‘Blue and gold’, Sebastián Battaglia, has already confirmed the list of those summoned for this match and the absences of Marcos Rojo, Jorman Campuzano, Norberto Briasco, Valentín Barco, Marcelo Weigandt, Agustín Almendra and Cristian Pavón stand out. However, Luis Advíncula was included.

For his part, Colo Colo made his debut last Friday in the Summer Tournament against Universidad de Chile and won 2-1 with goals from Gabriel Costa and Maximiliano Falcón. After the meeting, the coach of the ‘Albos’, Gustavo Quinteros, highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of his team.

The last time the two teams met was for the group stage of the 2008 Copa Libertadores. Boca Juniors beat Colo Colo in Argentina 4-3 in one of the best matches of that competition.

Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo: schedules

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Peru – 19:00

Colombia – 19:00

Ecuador – 19:00

Mexico – 19:00

Paraguay – 21:00

Venezuela – 20:00

Uruguay – 21:00

Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo: channels to watch the game

It is important to mention that broadcast of Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo will be in charge of Fox Sports Premium for Argentina and live streaming through the Star Plus (Star+) signal for Chile and South America.

Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo: possible formations

Boca Juniors: Omar Carabalí, Óscar Opazo, Emiliano Amor, Maximiliano Falcón, Gabriel Suazo, Esteban Pavez, César Fuentes, Gabriel Costa, Marcos Bolados, Juan Martín Lucero and Pablo Solari.

colo colo: Agustín Rossi, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Frank Fabra, Diego González, Alan Varela, Juan Ramírez; Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Orsini, Sebastian Villa.

