Stars and Giants took their reinforcements in LIDOM

Maya went 0-1 with a 2.95 ERA in four starts for the Águilas Cibaeñas in the just-concluded Round Robin. He pitched 18 1/3 innings of 18 hits and six earned runs, with six strikeouts and six walks. On his side, reliever Ruotolo, originally from the Leones del Esgido, pitched for the Tigres del Licey in All Against All and went 1-0 with a 0.00 earned run average allowed in four appearances.