Stars and Giants took their reinforcements in LIDOM

SANTO DOMINGO — The Estrellas Orientales selected pitchers Yunesky Maya and Partrick Ruotolo this Sunday and the Gigantes del Cibao got pitchers Jake Sánchez and Arturo López in the re-entry draw for imported players for the 2021 Final Series of the championship -2022.
Stars and Giants begin this Monday in San Pedro de Macorís the Final Series for the best of seven games, as an option to the Banreservas Cup.
Félix Peguero, general manager of the Stars, made the selections for that franchise, as did his counterpart from the Cibao Giants, Jesús Mejía.
“Our focus was pitching,” Peguero said at the end of the activity. “Having Maya was an easy decision, because this solidifies our rotation. We like Ruotolo, he is from the San Francisco Giants and our pitching coach has a history with him,” he added.
Maya went 0-1 with a 2.95 ERA in four starts for the Águilas Cibaeñas in the just-concluded Round Robin. He pitched 18 1/3 innings of 18 hits and six earned runs, with six strikeouts and six walks. On his side, reliever Ruotolo, originally from the Leones del Esgido, pitched for the Tigres del Licey in All Against All and went 1-0 with a 0.00 earned run average allowed in four appearances.
“We had a clear plan of what we were going to look for, which was to continue strengthening our run prevention,” said Mejía, the Giants’ general manager. “We already saw in the Round Robin what our team can do with good pitching. We improved that pitching to continue playing good baseball,” he added.
Jake Sanchez, with the Eagles, went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in four relief appearances. He only worked 3 2/3 innings of three hits and two earned runs. Arturo López sold out four presentations from the Eagles bullpen and left his earned run average at 5.14 in two games after pitching seven innings of eight hits and four earned returns, with four walks and three strikeouts.
The draw was carried out through the Zoom platform and was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM). It was headed by the president of LIDOM, Vitelio Mejía Ortiz; Vice President Winston Llenas; Valentín Contreras, operations coordinator; and Jorge Torres, in his capacity as technical director, who moderated the choices.
Mejía Ortiz valued the celebration of the draw and showed his satisfaction at reaching the final part of the journey of a season full of challenges.