Stop screwing up the world!

Mexican presenter yells at anti-vaccines: “Imbeciles, put on face masks” 1:03

(CNN Spanish) –– Leonardo Schwebel, presenter of the news program Telediario de Guadalajara, Jalisco, attacked the air this Friday against people who have not been vaccinated. And, using a raised tone, he told them to put on the mask.

In the video, Schwebel begins to comment on the measures that the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, took this Friday, under which all citizens must present the vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test for covid-19 in order to access certain places of entertainment. Suddenly, the journalist begins to raise the tone of his voice until, shouting, he urges those he calls “anti-vaccines” to put on the mask.

“Freedom doesn’t give you the right to screw your neighbor,” Schwebel said.

The same Telediario published the video on its official site and the Mexican presenter spread it on his Twitter account.

“The important thing is that the reactions for and against opened the debate that it is important to discuss the issue, because we cannot wait for it to improve if the strategy is not changed. For example, in Mexico this has been the worst week in terms of to infections since the pandemic began and it seems that everything is going well,” Schwebel told CNN en Español, after his reaction to the air went viral.