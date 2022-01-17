Students and teaching employees of public schools will receive financial aid for the monthly payment of Internet

Students and employees of public schools will have up to $250 to purchase a “hotspot” and from $20 to $40 for the monthly Internet payment, the governor announced this Sunday Peter Pierluisi.

The initiative has an investment of over $75 million in federal funds, from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF).

“During this pandemic, our students, parents, and teachers have given their best to continue the educational process, so providing them with the necessary tools, such as Wi-Fi Internet access in their homes, will help maximize their academic achievement,” the governor said in a press release.

To continue; the details:

When can you apply?

Starting tomorrow, Monday, January 17, the parents or guardians of the students will be able to start the process to complete the application, while the teaching staff will be able to submit it as of January 24.

Where will the application be filled out?

Those interested should complete the application at https://de.pr.gov/hotspot/.

As explained, the system will automatically indicate if the person is eligible for the aid and will send the eligibility certificate to the email address provided by the applicant.

Who is eligible?

Students, school principals, educational staff (teachers, counselors, facilitators, program coordinators, research specialists, social workers, superintendents, librarians, and technology specialists), and special education assistants. Applicants must be Education students and employees or enrolled in an agency school.

Are there any limitations?

As part of the eligibility requirements, the person will not be able to count on other federal aid for the payment of residential Internet at the time of applying.

On the other hand, if you have home internet, you’ll need to check that it’s not powerful enough for remote teaching and learning. The minimum internet speed to be eligible is 10 megabytes per second. Only one device per applicant will be issued, but parents/guardians may request a WIFI Hotspot for each of their children (dependents), currently enrolled in a public school.

Where can they be bought?

The three participating companies are Liberty, Claro and AeroNet. People will be able to print the eligibility certificate and take it in person or send it by email to the selected provider of their choice. The equipment can be picked up in stores or requested to be sent by mail. In the case of Liberty, the equipment will be available for delivery starting Friday, January 21.

It was further noted that if, for any reason, incorrect information is included on the application and the system indicates that they are not eligible, the person will have another opportunity to correct and complete the information so that they can benefit from the program.

Until when can you apply?

The deadline to complete the application is April 1 and they will be able to count on the Internet benefit in homes until June 30, 2022.