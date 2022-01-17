Study Shows Advances in Treatments for Patients with Angioedema in Puerto Rico

45.5% of these HAE patients were on prophylaxis and 77.3% on salvage therapy.

The study sampled patients who attended a private practice with recurrent angioedema.

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Type I and Type II patients have demonstrated better responses to treatments as documented by decreased delay in diagnosis, attack rates, emergency room visits, and/or hospitalizations , and improvement in quality of life in treated patients.

Angioedema is a hives-like reaction that affects the deeper layers of the skin. It can occur with hives or on its own. Symptoms include hives that form within minutes to hours.

According to the researchers, among which Dr. Rafael Zaragosa, president of the Puerto Rican Association of Allergy Physicians, stands out, in the last 5 years there has been a growing number

of identified cases of HAE and acquired angioedema (AAE)

In Puerto Rico.

They credit it to several factors, including: the recovery of previously diagnosed cases and identified families (six), greater awareness of the disease (among patients and doctors) and better access to diagnostic laboratories.

In addition, they add that the increased prevalence of the disease may also occur due to inbreeding due to geographical “circumstances”.

However, the increase in HAE cases is a matter of concern on the part of immunology and allergy specialists due to the high cost of available treatments. In addition, the study maintains that until now, the Government of Puerto Rico has not included HAE within the list of primary immunodeficiency disorders, which means that it is not considered a catastrophic disease and therefore it is not covered by the health fund. state insurance.

The study sampled patients who attended private practice with recurrent angioedema -without urticaria- from 2013 to 2016. All patients with HAE (types I and II) received rescue treatment and prophylaxis for those who presented 2 or more attacks per month .

Among the most outstanding results, it was found that out of 48 patients, 22 (45.8%) patients with HAE (type I or II) were identified.

Similarly, 23.5% had 2 to 3 attacks before treatment, which decreased by 17.6% after treatment. Finally, 35.3% experienced more than 3 attacks before treatment and none after treatment.

The number of emergency room visits in 6 months decreased from 64 to 7 and hospitalizations in 6 months decreased from 35 to 7 after treatment.

The delay in diagnosis averaged 4.3 years versus patients diagnosed in or before 2012, who averaged 8.6 years, and patients diagnosed after 2012 averaged 0.4 years.

Hereditary angioedema type I and type II are rare diseases caused by autosomal dominant inheritance of mutations in the C1-INH gene.

The clinical manifestations of HAE involve intermittent attacks

of subcutaneous edema, commonly involving the airways

and the gastrointestinal system.

Involvement of the upper respiratory tract can result in severe, life-threatening symptoms, including suffocation, unless appropriate measures are taken.

Access the link here.