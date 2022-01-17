Sugar Is the Worst Food Ingredient for Your Immune System – NBC Los Angeles

When the first wave of COVID-19 hit the United States, it became clear that most patients who were on ventilators had a number of underlying conditions. Among them were metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes, both of which have been on the rise in the country in recent years.

One question that baffled people at the start of the pandemic was: why does diabetes make it harder to fight a respiratory virus?

First, we know that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can worsen short-term blood sugar control and can throw people with diabetes into a very dangerous blood sugar state, studies show. It does this by binding to receptors found on the beta cells of the pancreas, which produce insulin.

As an allergist and immunologist, I often tell my patients that having diabetes means they are in a chronic low-grade inflammatory state, which strains the body’s innate immune system and makes it slower to jump on pathogens when they enter the body.

When it comes to our immune system, what we eat matters a lot. And no ingredient is more detrimental to your immune health than sugar, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUGAR, THE WORST FOOD INGREDIENT FOR YOUR SYSTEM

When you have high blood sugar, which is caused by many factors, but the most important is consuming too much sugar in your diet, it begins a vicious cycle of insulin resistance and obesity that increases inflammatory cytokines, damages vessels blood vessels and activates the immune system to repair those areas.

This creates a huge distraction for the immune system and paves the way for dangerous bacteria and viruses to slip through our body’s defenses.

If you’ve already been diagnosed with prediabetes or diabetes, this may sound like bad news. But is not; type 2 diabetes does not have to be permanent.

A new study in “Health Economics” revealed that sugary drinks impact the behavior and math scores of preschool children. However, the girls’ behavior was not significantly affected.

Removing excess sugar from your diet can not only help end this cycle, it can reverse it entirely. Reducing sugar intake is one of the most effective ways to improve your immune system.

SUGAR IS EVERYWHERE

You might be thinking: I’m not a very sweet person, so I don’t need to worry about this!

But even if you don’t eat donuts, candy, cakes, or cookies regularly, having too many simple carbohydrates like bread, pasta, rice, cereal, or even certain fruits and juices can silently spike your blood sugar.

People often forget, or don’t realize, that sugar is found in ketchup, salad dressings, and lattes, as well as in juices, yogurt, cereals, and protein bars.

We tell you the details

I’m very interested in preventative care, especially when it comes to an insidious disease like diabetes, and recommend that the first step you take on your nutritional journey, regardless of age, is to ask your doctor to perform a hemoglobin A1c test on fasting, even if your fasting blood glucose level is normal.

Hemogoblin A1c tests measure your average blood sugar over the previous three months, so even if your blood sugar is normal on the day you see your doctor, the test can find underlying problems.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR HEALTH FROM BLOOD SUGAR

Once you have an idea of ​​where you stand on the blood sugar spectrum, follow the steps below to improve your health.

Cut down on obvious sugars.

This means sweets, soft drinks, cakes and those lattes with seasonal flavors that we all love. These foods and drinks do not provide any nutritional value and contain large amounts of sugar.

Instead, opt for dark chocolate, berries, or another low-sugar treat. I’m not saying you have to cut out all sugary foods forever. The occasional dessert is fine! But early on, it’s important to get to a place where your blood sugar is stable and healthy.

2. Read the labels.

Now is the time to check the amount of added sugar in every item in your pantry, and I mean everything, even things advertised as “low sugar” or “healthy.”

The average American consumes about 17 teaspoons (71 grams) of added sugar per day, but the American Heart Association recommends no more than six teaspoons (25 grams) of added sugar per day for women and nine teaspoons (36 grams) for men. mens .

Remember, we still get natural sugars from fruits, vegetables, and grains, so we’re certainly not deficient!

3. Eat more fiber.

If sugar is poison, then fiber is the antidote. Fiber not only keeps your digestion regular, but it also helps slow the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream, which protects you from sugar spikes.

Lack of fiber is another reason sodas, fruit juices, and sugary coffee drinks are so unhealthy. They contain a ton of sugar and none of the blood-sugar-protective fiber that whole, plant-based fresh foods have.

Some of my favorite high-fiber foods are black beans and lentils, oatmeal, avocados, buckwheat, pears, raspberries, barley, and flaxseed.

4. Choose nutrients over calories.

Instead of worrying about cutting calories, focus on adding more nutrient-dense foods to your diet, with plenty of protein and healthy foods.

You don’t need to be low carb, just choose the “right” carbs. In fact, eating carbohydrates in the form of vegetables, beans, whole fruits, nuts, and seeds—all foods rich in minerals and vitamins—is a great way to keep those hunger pangs at bay.

There are several apps that will help you keep track of your intake. I have all my patients log what they eat for a few days to see how much added sugar, fiber, and other nutrients they actually get. It is often very revealing.

Dr. Heather Moday is a Board Certified Allergist, Immunologist, and Functional Medicine Physician.

This article was originally published in English by Heather Moday for our sister network CNBC.com. For more from CNBC go here.