Symptoms of Ómicron in children: in which cases to seek emergency medical attention

A girl receives the vaccine against COVID-19 in Montevideo (Uruguay). (Photo: EFE/Alejandro Prieto/File)



Since the appearance of the so-called variant Omicron In South Africa, researchers continue to conduct studies to learn more about it. However, citizens must continue to be alert to any symptoms, especially in children, who until now in Mexico have not been vaccinated, so below we will detail what the main alert indicators are.

And according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ómicron variant is even more transmissible and has generated an increase in cases in most cities where there is community transmission. At least 312 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the world so far.

“Although Ómicron causes less severe symptoms than delta (the variant until now dominant), it is still a dangerous virus, especially for those who are not vaccinated,” said the director general of the who, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference.

In the case of minors, the symptoms can lead to a matter of concern, since it must be remembered that the country has not started with immunization protection or the application of vaccines as in other countries where they already have them.

Children gather at a vaccination center. (Photo: EFE/ Welcome Velasco/ File)

Even, according to specialists, the little ones could get worse, especially in those who present a comorbidity, that is, who suffer from two or more diseases.

What are the main symptoms of Omicron in children?

*Fever

*Shaking chills

* Loss of taste

*Loss of smell

*Fatigue

*Nasal congestion

*Diarrhea

* Headache and muscle pain

*Throat pain

*Threw up

*Cough

*Difficulty breathing

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States, minors have the same possibility of catching COVID-19 as adults. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

In which cases to seek emergency medical attention?

The Control Center warned that in case of COVID-19 infection, regardless of the patient’s age, the following emergency symptoms should be taken into account.

*Difficulty breathing

*Persistent chest pain or pressure

*Confusion

*Inability to wake up or stay awake

*Pale, gray, or bluish skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

A girl protects herself with gel in Mexico. (Photo: Pixabay)

How long can someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 be contagious?

According to specialists, a person who tested positive for the disease can begin contagion two or three days prior to its confirmation.

Then the maximum time of contagion will be between five days of having presented the symptoms, until the 10 or 15 days in moderate cases.

Although according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if the condition is serious in a person, then he or she can infect up to 20 days.

Because the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than Delta (about five times more), research has found that the incubation period (time between infection and development of symptoms) can also be reduced compared to the Delta variants. previous and it would be three days compared to what was known so far about the coronavirus, whose incubation can vary between two and 11 days, up to a maximum of 14 days.

Although the infectious period (that is, when an infected person can infect others) can begin a day or two before symptoms appear, people are likely to be most contagious during the symptomatic period. In asymptomatic patients, the 48 hours prior to the positive swab are calculated.

